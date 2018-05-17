Tinlin recognized by Harsh Memorial for years of service

Harsh Memorial United Methodist Church of Harlem Springs honored Ruth Ann Tinlin for serving 33 years as church treasurer during the May 12 service.

In addition, she taught the preschool Sunday school class for 33 years, as editor of the church newsletter for more than 30 years and has been a church member for 65 years.

She also attends Bible study and has been active in the United Methodist Women’s group for many years and serves as president and treasurer.

“For many, many years you and Ila Robinson served refreshments to Christmas carolers when they returned to the church. We could always count on warming up with your delicious hot chocolate made with milk topped with whip cream. We also had hot dogs, sloppy joes, chips and cookies to eat. You also wash and iron the thirty pieces of silver offering bags each year and were very involved in the making of these individual offering bags for our congregation, which we appreciate,” her recognition letter stated.

She was presented a gift card for two dinners and two tickets to the Ohio Star Theater in Sugarcreek to see The Home Game, written by Martha Bolton, and flowers.