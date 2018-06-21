Tractor pulling season in high gear

KILGORE – The summer tractor pulling season is in high gear in Carroll County. The first transfer pull of the season at the Loundon Twp. Fire Dept. attracted a large number of pullers. Each weight class featured two divisions – maximum speed of 4 miles per hour (mph) (A class) and maximum speed of 8 mph (B class).

The event was originally scheduled to be held in May, but rain forced it to be rescheduled and held June 2. They include:

4,500 lbs. A (14 hooks): Bryan Sponaugle, Oliver 88, 355.6 ft., first; Zeph Casper, Allis Chalmers WD45, 322 ft., second; Chuck Knox, Farmall 300, 317.9 ft., third.

4,500 lbs. B (8 hooks): Joe Manbeck, Oliver 88, 309.7 ft., first; Leo Krantz, Oliver, 301.1 ft., second; Erin Clark, 300.2 ft. third.

5,500 lbs. A (23 hooks): Keith McLean, John Deere G, 364.1 ft., first; Sponaugle, 363.8 ft., second; Butch Hawk, Farmall M, 356.2 ft., third.

5,500 lbs. B (8 hooks): Darrin Reninger, Super MTA, 348.6 ft., first; Joe Krantz, Oliver, 297.9 ft., second; Steve Vossi, Ford, 293.8 ft. third.

6,500 lbs. A (19 hooks): Mike Kruprzak, Farmall 460, 330.2 ft., first; Keith McLean, JD G, 327.4 ft., second; Shaun Beckley, Farmall 460, 326.8 ft., third.

6,500 lbs. B (10 hooks): Charles Carter, Farmall 460, 347.7 ft., first; Reninger, 322.3, second; Daryl Hilliard, Farmall 560, 310.3 ft.; third.

7,500 lbs. A (12 hooks): Chris Palmer, Farmall 460, 316 ft., first; Casper, International (IH) 706, 314.7 ft., second; Rich Simons, IH W-9, 301.7 ft., third.

7,500 lbs. B (4 hooks): Hilliard, 260.3 ft., first; Paul Simons, IH W-9, 242.2 ft., second; Carter, 217.2 ft., third.