Treasures in Time moves to new venue, takes on new look

MINERVA – Community Hospice is changing up its annual antique road show fundraiser.

The event, known for the past six years as Treasures of Time, is being transformed into a night of dining, entertainment and fun. Belinda Mach, who serves as a co-chair with Melanie Campbell and Gary Smith for the event, said it was time for a change.

“Atwood is gone, which is where we held the event in the past, so, since we are changing venues, we decided to revamp the event,” she said. “We decided to do an evening on the town with a meal, entertainment and live and silent auctions. In essence, everything is new and different but the name.”

The event is scheduled March 11 at Great Trail Golf Course near Minerva from 5-8 p.m.

Dinner, which includes a strip steak or stuffed chicken breast, will be served by celebrity waiters and waitresses who will be vying for tips from attendees.

“We thought it would be fun to make a competition so the waiter or waitress who earns the most tips will receive special recognition,” Mach said, adding all tips will go to Community Hospice.

The Carrollton High School Showstoppers will provide entertainment with a special guest appearance by Ginger Rogers and Fred Astaire (Mach and Smith).

Campbell noted the co-chairs are bringing back the silent and live auctions and the pay-it-forward quilt is returning. Local auctioneer Bill Newell will manage the live auction.

Donations are being accepted for both auctions as well as sponsorships for the event. The co-chairs noted event sponsors are recognized at Community Hospice events held throughout the year.

Tickets are $30 per person and are available at Community Hospice of Carroll County (330-627-4796), Carrollton Browse & Buy (330-627-9191) or the Community Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia (330-343-7605). Carroll County Community Hospice and Browse & Buy are located at 789 N. Lisbon St., Carrollton.

For information on sponsorship opportunities, contact Community Hospice of Carroll County.

Community Hospice of Carroll County has served the community for the past 20 years, providing care to residents who are struggling with life-limiting illnesses regardless of a patient’s ability to pay.