Trick-or-treating, Halloween events planned around county

CARROLL COUNTY – Halloween is just around the corner and soon the streets will be filled with superheroes, princesses and goblins and ghouls.

Various trick-or-treat events are scheduled around the county.

They include:

Oct. 26:

Malvern – A “Trunk or Treat” event is planned from 5-7 p.m. at Damascus Friends Church located at 401 W. Main St., Malvern. There will be candy, food, a bounce house and more.

Oct. 28:

Carrollton – Trick-or-Treat in town from 4-6 p.m. Community Party from 6-8 p.m. at Bell-Herron Middle School with games, prizes and a DJ. A costume contest will begin around 6:30 p.m. Categories are: Preschool & Kindergarten; grades 1 & 2; grades 3-5; grades 6-8; grades 9-12; and adult 18 yrs. and older. Three winners will be chosen in each group. First place winners will gather for a picture. Refreshments will be served.

Dellroy – Trick-or-Treat in the village and “trunk-or-treat” at Dellroy Church of Nazarene in the church parking lot from 4-6 p.m. Party from 6-8 p.m. in the Community Hall. Food and games will be provided and a costume judging contest will be held.

Perry Twp. – Party from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in the Perry Twp. Hall with games, refreshments and treat bags. Costume judging contest will be held. Adults are welcome to dress up and participate in the costume judging.

Oct. 29:

Carrollton Bible Chapel – The annual Trunk or Treat and Chili Cook-off is planned Oct. 29 from 3-5 p.m. at Carrollton Bible Chapel on SR 43.

“This is such a unique way of receiving treats as the children go from trunk to trunk in a safe environment,” said Judy Cunningham, contact person. “Each trunk is decorated by a chapel person who wishes to participate.”

Each trunk has a different theme. Children are encouraged to dress up.

The congregation will offer an afternoon of various activities including face painting, photo booth, balloon making and bounce house. Members of Safe Kids Carroll County will provide handouts.

As children arrive, the registration sign will announce where to enter the building. Each child will be given a ticket which will entitle them to a door prize.

Inside, hot dogs, beverages, treats, popcorn and gifts will be available. A variety of chili will be on hand in the fellowship hall to taste and vote on one.

For more information, call the church at 330-627-7376 or Cunningham at 330-323-5610.

Oct. 31:

Leesville and Sherrodsville: Trick-or-treating in the village from 5:30-7 p.m.