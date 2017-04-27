Two-run homer leads softball team to 5-4 win over Marlington Dukes

By Carol McIntire

Editor

A three-run fourth inning lifted the Carrollton Warrior softball team to a 5-4 win over Marlington April 17. A day later, the Warriors hosted Lousville and were shut out 3-0 by the Leopards. Both games were Northeastern Buckeye Conference (NBC) contests.

Against Marlington, the Warriors pounded out six hits, including a two-run homer off the bat of Shelbee Stidom, in the fourth inning.

Courtney Shine had a double and scored a run for the winners. Jazzlyn Pidgeon, Brenne Campbell and Caitlyn Brady also had hits for the winners.

Carrollton struck first, scoring two runs in the first inning. Marlington plated three runs in the top of the third inning to take the lead and added a run in the top of the fourth inning.

Kate McFarland led the Dukes with a home run.

Shelbee Stidom improved her record to 7-1 on the season with the win. She pitched a complete game, striking out eight batters and walking three.

Ellie Smith took the loss for Marlington. She walked five batters and struck out two in three innings of work. Olivia Powers came on in relief and pitched the final three innings, walking one batter and striking out one.

With the win, Carrollton improved to 7-4 overall and 4-1 in the NBC. Alliance fell to 8-2 on the season and 3-2 in the league.

Louisville game

Louisville pitchers Kirsten Wharmby and Sarah Cantley combined efforts on the mound to shut out the Warriors in a league game the next night at Carrollton.

Wharmby pitched four innings and gave up one hit. She walked one batter and struck out three. Cantley pitched three innings, giving up one hit. She walked one batter and struck out four.

The game was scoreless until the fourth inning when the Leopards scored their first run.

A single and walk for the Warriors started a rally in the bottom of the inning that was short-lived as a fielder’s choice removed a runner at third. A fly ball to center field and a pop up the catcher caught ended the inning.

In the top of the fifth with two outs, Louisville added two more runs to the scoreboard.

Stidom shut the Louisville offense down the final two innings, but the Warrior offense failed to get on the board.

Stidom took the loss for Carrollton, going the distance on the mound. She gave up six hits, walked four batters and struck out five.

Pidgeon and Rickee Stidom collected the only Warriors hits.

The loss dropped the Warriors to 7-5 overall and 4-2 in the league.

Carrollton was scheduled to host Indian Creek April 24, traveled to Salem April 25 and return home April 27 to host West Branch. All games start at 5 p.m.