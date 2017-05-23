Valaria Gallon, 93

Valaria Ulis Wood Gallon, 93, died May 17, 2017, peacefully in Hospice of the Valley in Glendale, AZ, after a brief illness.

Born Oct. 5, 1923, in the Chicago, IL, area, she was a daughter to Joseph and Ella Ulis. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Robert J. Gallon.

As an infant she was brought to Ohio by her mother and grew up in Carroll County on a farm owned by Harry Wood, her mother’s second husband, whom she knew as “Daddy”. It was a blended family with children from two marriages, growing up as brothers and sisters. She has one surviving sister, Marcella Wood Lambert, who resides in Stark County.

Valaria was a homemaker residing in Harlem Springs, OH, raising two sons, Robert W. (Ellen J.) Gallon and John A. (Jewel A.) Gallon. Outside employment included elder care, household cleaning, hanging wallpaper throughout four counties, janitorial work at the Lee Local Elementary School, driving the Remedial Reading van and teaching assistant for Carrollton Exempted Village Schools and parts sales at the former Gallon Equipment Co. of Carrollton until her retirement.

She enjoyed country music, crocheting, quilting, playing cards, her five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and multiple nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be Friday, May 26, from 2 to 4 p.m. with service at 4 p.m. in Allmon Dugger Cotton Funeral Home of Carrollton with Pastor Bill Grubbs officiating. Burial will be in Harlem Springs Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in her memory to her church, Harsh Memorial in Harlem Springs or a charity of your choice