Variety of ticket packages available for Carrollton athletic events

A variety of options are available for persons attending Carrollton High School athletic events.

High school student athletes may purchase a pass to attend all Home athletic events for $25 if they play two sports and $30 if they play one sport. The pass must be purchased in the athletic office.

Other options include:

“Senior” Warrior cards are available for senior citizens, age 62 and older. Cost is $30. They also are purchased in the Athletic office.

“Student” Warrior cards are $35 and entitle the holder admission to 15 home varsity events and free admission to all home freshman and middle school events. Card is good until all 15 varsity events are used.

Family passes are available for $225. Two adults and one student will receive admission into all Home events for the 2017-18 school year. Additional children tickets may be purchased for $25.00

“Fantastic” passes are also available. They are $20 each and they are worth $30 in admissions.

The athletic office is open daily from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

For additional information, contact the athletic office at 330-627-8260.