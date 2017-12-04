Velma R. Miller, 84, of Carrollton passed away Friday afternoon Dec.1, 2017, in Carroll Healthcare Center in Carrollton.

Born Feb. 22, 1933, in Allister, WV, she was a daughter of the late Stanley and Olive Edgell Yoho.

Velma was a member of the Carroll County VFW, American Legion and attended the Kingdom Hall Jehovah Witnesses in Carrollton.

She is survived by her loving husband, Carl Miller; children, Frank (Ruth Power) Embrogno, Jean (Charlie Fury) Young, Nancy (Rock) Smith, Terri (Dan) Borowitz and Joe (Cyndi) Embrogno; eight step-children, Rick (Karen) McCartney, Karen Schweitzer, Susie (Tim) Russell, Sharon Baker, Bill McCartney, Alan Miller, Cheryl Wallace and Erma McCullough; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; four brothers; and two sisters.

Funeral services for Velma will be Thursday, Dec. 7 at 12 p.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton. Burial will follow in Westview Cemetery in Carrollton. Visitation will be Thursday from 10 a.m. until time of services.