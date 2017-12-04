Velma R. Miller, 84
Velma R. Miller, 84, of Carrollton passed away Friday afternoon Dec.1, 2017, in Carroll Healthcare Center in Carrollton.
Born Feb. 22, 1933, in Allister, WV, she was a daughter of the late Stanley and Olive Edgell Yoho.
Velma was a member of the Carroll County VFW, American Legion and attended the Kingdom Hall Jehovah Witnesses in Carrollton.
She is survived by her loving husband, Carl Miller; children, Frank (Ruth Power) Embrogno, Jean (Charlie Fury) Young, Nancy (Rock) Smith, Terri (Dan) Borowitz and Joe (Cyndi) Embrogno; eight step-children, Rick (Karen) McCartney, Karen Schweitzer, Susie (Tim) Russell, Sharon Baker, Bill McCartney, Alan Miller, Cheryl Wallace and Erma McCullough; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; four brothers; and two sisters.
Funeral services for Velma will be Thursday, Dec. 7 at 12 p.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton. Burial will follow in Westview Cemetery in Carrollton. Visitation will be Thursday from 10 a.m. until time of services.