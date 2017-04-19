Veterans eligible to receive free ID card, good for discounts

Carroll County Recorder Patricia Oyer is issuing state of Ohio United States Veteran Identification cards to military veterans.

Any veteran who would like to receive a free card should visit the Recorder’s office, located on the second floor of the Carroll County Courthouse.

Veterans should bring their DD214 (if it has not been recorded in the Recorder’s office) and one form of identification, which can include a valid driver’s license, certified birth certificate, Social Security card, U.S. passport, conceal carry permit or identification from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. One of the forms of identification must be a photo ID.

The Recorder’s office is responsible for maintaining veterans’ military service discharge records, known as a DD214 form. The form is used by veterans to prove eligibility for certain military benefits. The identification card contains the specific document number so the discharge record can be easily located when necessary.

Recorders office personnel have access to previously recorded DD214 forms and can proceed to quickly issue identification cards.

Cards are issued the same day and are good for 10 years.

“We are asking businesses to participate as well by giving a discount to veterans by calling our office,” said Oyer. “We will issue a decal to businesses which contact the office. The decal will be placed on either a door or window of that particular business.”

John “Fuzzy” Bales of Carrollton was the first veteran to receive his card at the office.

Bales was happy to report to the FPS, “It works!”

Carrollton resident Carl Miller obtained his card March 2, which was exactly 75 years from the date he went off to fight for his country in World War II.

To date, Oyer said more than 40 cards have been issued.

For additional information, call the Recorder’s office at 330-627-4545 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The Carroll County Courthouse is located at 119 S. Lisbon St., Carrollton.