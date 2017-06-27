Victor J. Green, 64, of Canton, passed away Sunday, June 25, 2017.

Born Dec. 20, 1952, in East Liverpool, he was a son to the late Roy and Jeannette (Lower) Green.

Victor was retired from Miller & Co, in Canton. He had a great passion for riding, fixing and re-building Harley Davidson Motorcycles.

He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer (Brian) Hershey and grandson, Braiden Hershey; daughter, Holly Rasor; son, David Sharp; sister, Jenny (Art) Shingleton; seven brothers, Roy (Lynne) Jr., Terry, Gordon (Louella), Guy (Lynette), Duke (Chris), Greg, and Tod Green; several grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.

A memorial service to celebrate Victor’s life will be held June 30 at 11 a.m. in Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be left at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com

