Village asking voters for additional fire dept. funds

By Leigh Ann Rutledge

FPS Reporter

CARROLLTON – Carrollton Council voted to place a replacement fire levy on the Nov. 7 election ballot.

The original levy, from a March 9, 1981, resolution, is a 1.5-mill continuing levy that provides fire apparatus, appliances, etc.

The replacement is for the same 1.5-mill but with current property valuations. With current valuations, the levy would bring approximately $44,000 in additional funds. Fire Chief Tom Mesler said additional monies would go into a fund to replace fire trucks as needed.

Caitlin Mathews, community health educator with the Carroll County General Health District, provided council a quick overview of her department’s recent activities. The department received two tobacco grants in October for youth prevention and second hand smoke exposure.

Mathews and her associates have been working with Harrison County advocating for tobacco free outdoor spaces. She discussed point of sale options and how marketing is directed at youth. They are also trying to disassociate tobacco use with sports. Mathews told council the health department can provide signage and other items advocating the tobacco free areas.

“We are not trying to punish smokers,” Mathews stated. “We are trying to protect those who do not want to inhale smoke.”

In other business, council:

-HEARD monthly updates from department superintendents.

-APPROVED hiring Jacob Baker as a part-time police officer.

-LEARNED of an issue with storm water run-off causing a retaining wall to deteriorate on a property located off Park Ave.

-HEARD second reading of an ordinance vacating a portion of an unimproved 10-foot alley running east to west from Stewart Ave. NE to the east side of Lot 27 in the Stewart and Orr addition.

-LEARNED Village Administrator Mark Wells signed the street paving contract with Northstar Asphalt Inc. of North Canton and a pre-construction meeting has been scheduled.

-PAID bills totaling $51,820.31 for vendors and $34,796.07 for payroll for June.

-SET the next council meeting July 10 at 7 p.m. in council chambers.