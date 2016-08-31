Village firefighter earns state association award

Thanks in part to a promise Nick Jackson made to his grandfather, a Bowerston man was rescued after he fell into the icy water of Leesville Lake Feb. 20 at 12:28 p.m.

For his efforts, Jackson, a member of Carrollton Village Fire Department, was named the Ohio State Firefighters Association “Firefighter-of-the Year” during the annual conference held in Columbus in August.

Jackson usually attends the annual conference with other members from his department. When he told Fire Chief Tom Mesler he was going to attend this year, Mesler was glad.

Mesler nominated Jackson for the award two months prior to the conference but had not heard any response. When asked why he nominated Jackson, Mesler simply stated, “He saved a man’s life.”

“I didn’t know until we were sitting at the table at the banquet that Nick was the recipient,” Mesler said.

Jackson had no idea he had been nominated but now recalls, “Looking back he (Mesler) was very quiet at the table and acting nervous and wound up. They called me to the stage and I had no clue what was going on,” he said. “They began reading the nomination and I realized what was going on.”

Mesler described the efforts Jackson and other firefighters made to rescue Brinley D. Harris of Bowerston. Harris was walking on the ice and fell through about 40 yards from the shoreline near the Edgewood Rd. shore area.

Jackson, a certified open water diver, suited up in an ice rescue suit and headed for the victim on a floating rescue sled. Due to warming temperatures, the sled broke through the ice, which meant Jackson had to use his arms to break the ice.

In a Feb. 25, 2016, issue of The Free Press Standard, Jackson said, “I had to break the ice using my arms; breaking down, swimming forward and breaking down again.”

“I kept eye contact with him on the way out,” Jackson explained in the article. “I was about eight-to-10 feet from him when he began to flail from exhaustion. I saw him go under and come back up.”

The article continued with Jackson saying he knew he had to get to him right then or it would be too late. His training kicked in he said, he slowed his breathing and focused on getting to the man. “I dug deep and broke the ice,” Jackson stated. “He went under just as I reached him. I pulled him up and wrapped him in bear hug.”

Harris was transported to Union Hospital and released the same evening.

Jackson said while he was standing on stage listening as the nomination form was read, he was reliving the incident.

“It was surreal,” he said. “The hair on the back of my neck was standing on end.”

Following the presentation, he received a lot of congratulations from other firefighters, who wanted to talk to him and learn more details.

Carrollton firemen practice ice rescue training with Dellroy Volunteer Fire Dept. on thick ice but after this incident, Jackson said they will use his experience to revisit how they train and the manner in which they train.

“We are going to focus on thin ice training: what can happen and what we can do to make our approach more efficient,” he said.

“I promised my grandfather I would become a fireman and I did,” said Jackson. “It was very fulfilling to help Brinley in his time of need so he could go home to his family.”

Back at Jackson’s home in Carrollton, his wife, Caroline, and three young sons were very excited to hear the news in the form of a text message and phone call.

Jackson is a 19-year veteran of the village and Carroll County fire departments.

“It was very humbling to receive this honor,” Jackson stated. “This is something more deserving of the entire firefighting community.”