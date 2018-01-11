Village firefighters seeking 2-mil levy on May primary ballot

By Leigh Ann Rutledge

FPS Reporter

Carrollton Council welcomed two new members and two returning members during the Jan. 8 meeting

Mayor Bill Stoneman administered the oath of office to newcomers Brittany Tangler and Corey Yeager, along with Wilma Lambert and Tom Parker, who were re-elected.

Stoneman presented members with the rules for council for 2018 and assigned members to committees. They include: Finance/Legislative/Audit: Lambert, chairman, Christopher Modranski and Chris Barto; Personnel/Safety: Barto, chairman, Parker and Lambert; and Public Works: Parker, chairman, Yeager and Tangler.

Lambert was elected president pro-tempore and appointed to serve on the Regional Planning Commission. Parker and Yeager volunteered to serve on the Fire Department Dependents Board.

Parker also asked members if they could establish a work night every other month to discuss issues but take no action. The group decided to meet at 7 p.m. on the third Monday of every other month unless it is a holiday. If that day falls on a holiday, the work night will be held the following Tuesday. Council approved the motion. Meetings will begin Feb. 20 which is a Tuesday. The village offices are closed Feb. 19 for President’s Day.

Members of Carrollton Village Fire Dept. finance committee visited council to discuss placing a 2-mil levy on the ballot for the May 8 primary election. Firefighter Shane Thomas told council the department established a finance committee within the department to look at and oversee where the department is financially now and in the future.

“We found at this moment we are in pretty good financial shape, thanks to a grant we received for our engine and some oil money you gifted us has helped out substantially,” he explained. “But going forward, we can’t really build a budget or plan for the future. As you all know, our coverage area and responsibility has grown with the hotels, new school and gas plant. What we’ve found is all that has grown and our budget has not.”

Thomas said the department is asking for the 2-mil 5-year levy which would generate $140,000 per year at a cost of $70/$100,000 valuation.

Thomas confirmed members have a plan to promote the levy and would be out knocking on doors.

“One of our biggest expenses is apparatus,” Thomas said. “Gear expires every 10 years and has to be replaced. The funds would go toward trucks, gear, training and the over-all operation of the fire department.”

The 2-mil levy would be placed on the tax lists of the current tax year, commencing in 2018, first due in calendar year 2019.

The fire department also has two other levies. A 1.5-mil, voted on in 1981, is a continuous levy and generated $57,000 in 2016, paid in 2017, and a 1-mil, voted on in 2011 which generated $63,000 in 2016, paid in 2017.

Council approved the levy.

In an unrelated matter, Scott Belcasro of Trebel updated council on the aggregation program.

He noted currently there are 934 active customers which is about 73 percent of village customers, making it a “well received program.”

In other business, council:

-LEARNED Christmas lights should be taken down this week, weather permitting.

-PAID bills totaling $20,606.97 for vendors and $48,071.73 for payroll.

-SET the next council meeting for Jan. 22 at 7 p.m. in council chambers.