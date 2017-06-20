Viola M. Easterday, 93

Viola May Easterday, 93, of Carrollton, died Monday, June 19, 2017, in Aultman Hospital.

Born May 17, 1924, in Bayard, she was a daughter of the late J. Chalmer and Icie Borland Sell. She was a 1942 graduate of Augusta High School. She had been employed at Carrollton Manufacturing and The Free Press Standard. She was a long time member of Carrollton United Presbyterian Church and active in the women’s group of the church. Viola loved to play Scrabble.

Viola is survived by one son, Dale (Connie) Dowdell; one daughter-in-law, Patty Dowdell; a daughter, Karen (David) Johnson; three grandchildren, Roy (Carla) Dowdell of New Philadelphia, Christine Dowdell of Minerva, and Sherry (Dave) Dowdell-Rader of North East, MD; special friend, Fred DeNoon; two brothers, Raymond (Tillie) Sell of Canton, and Kenneth (Naomia) Sell of Kensington; three sisters, Wilma (Willard) Shafer and Dolores (Gary) Wagner, both of Carrollton, and Esther Sell of Salem; four stepchildren, Ruth Brammer, Jim Easterday, Patty Easterday and Candy (William) Grim; five step-grandchildren; and numerous step-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by two husbands, Fred Dowdell in 1964, and Carl Easterday in 1998; an infant brother; a son, Roy Dowdell in 2014; and a sister, Edith Morvatz in 2014.

Funeral services will June 21 at 3 p.m. in Allmon-Dugger-Cotton Funeral Home in Carrollton. Visitation will be Wednesday from 1:30 – 3 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Westview Cemetery in Carrollton. Memorial donations in Viola’s name may be made to the Carrollton United Presbyterian Church.