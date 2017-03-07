Virginia Kuryn, 94, passed away Thursday, March 2, 2017, in the Canton Christian Home where she had been a resident for the past 13 years.

Virginia was born Oct. 4, 1922, on the Miskel family farm near Kilgore.

Virginia spent most of her adult life as a resident of Amsterdam. In her later years, she enjoyed traveling and activities with the Jolly Mixers. She held various offices with the Amsterdam Women of the Moose and the Ladies Auxiliary of the Amsterdam VFW.

She is survived by sons, Jerome J. (Linda) Kuryn of Newton Falls and Brian D. (Carolyn) Kuryn of Hartville; granddaughters, Teresa Kuryn-Kohler of Uniontown and Amber Stabile of Mingo Junction; and several great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Tony Miskel, and Mary (Petroski) Miskel; her sister, Francis Burkhead; brother, Carl Miskel; her husband of 37 years, Joseph M. Kuryn; a daughter, Veronica JoAnn Kuryn; and a son, Dale Stanley Kuryn.

Funeral services will be Saturday, March 11, at 12 p.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Amsterdam. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of services.

After cremation her remains will be buried next to her husband, Joseph, in Bergholz Cemetery.