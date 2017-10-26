Volleyball team advances in post season tournament

CARROLLTON – The Carrollton volleyball team won its fifth sectional championship in the last six years last Thursday night over John Glenn at Carrollton.

The Lady Warriors defeated John Glenn in three sets, 25-20, 25-21 and 25-20, to capture the Division II sectional championship.

Shelbee Stidom led the Warriors with 19 points (1 ace), while Sadie Green recorded 39 assists. Jaci Pridemore controlled the net with 11 kills and three solo blocks and an assist. Allison Davis had 22 digs.

The win improved the Warriors to 19-4 overall.

Carrollton was to play Beaver Local Tuesday at Steubenville in the opening round of the district tournament.

The Beavers are seeded #3 in the tournament and the Warriors are the #6 seed.

The winner of the game will face the winner of the Dover vs. Indian Valley game Oct. 28 at 4 p.m.