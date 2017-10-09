Wanda M. Exline-Reed, 76

Wanda Marie Exline-Reed, 76, of Jewett, and formerly of Killbuck, went home to be with the Lord early Sunday morning, Oct. 8, 2017, in Trinity East Hospital in Steubenville, following a short illness.

Born July 28, 1941, in Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of John H. and Anna Kathleen (Kalamentic) Ward. On Aug. 20, 1960, she married Thomas Robert Exline, who preceded her in death April 1, 2007. She later married Thomas H. Reed Aug. 28, 2010, and he preceded her in death July 2, 2016.

Wanda was a homemaker and worked 10 years as a STNA for Castle Nursing Homes of Millersburg. She was a member of Amazing Grace Baptist Temple. Wanda enjoyed reading, fishing, swimming and camping. She loved spending time with family, visiting with friends and meeting new people. She never met a stranger! Wanda had a heart of gold, so kind and so caring. She loved and was loved by many. Her memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew her. She will be greatly missed.

She is survived by four children, John Mark Exline of Millersburg, David (Kathy) Exline of Hanoverton, Rebecca Sue (David) Hitchcock of Killbuck and Kathleen Marie (Robert) Coleman of Jewett; five grandchildren, Cyleen Exline, Ashley (Brian) Turner, Nikki Coleman, Samantha Coleman and Heather (Ben) Fenley; four step grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; one step great-grandson; a sister, Virginia Pearl (Frank) Beckley of Carrollton; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, James Ward; two sisters, Doris Reed and Violet Ward; and a grandson, Cameron Exline.

Funeral services will be Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. in Alexander Funeral Home, Millersburg, Ohio with Hubert Maninga officiating. Burial will take place at Killbuck Cemetery, Killbuck, OH. Friends may call two hours prior to the services on Thursday in the funeral home. Those wishing to share a memory or make online condolences may do so by visiting www.alexanderfhinc.com.

Family suggests memorial contributions be made to Alexander Funeral Home, P.O. Box 108, Millersburg, OH 44654, to help defray costs.