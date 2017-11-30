Warrior boys bowling team seeks back-to-back league titles

It will be difficult for the Carrollton boys bowling team to repeat the success they attained last season.

The Warriors won the Stark County High School Bowling Conference American Division championship with a perfect 12-0 record and finished with an overall record of 17-3.

“Although we have five seniors, we only have a couple of bowlers who have significant experience,” said third year head coach Dave Davis. “We have great potential, but our success will depend on how well we adjust to new roles.”

The Warriors graduated four All-conference bowlers from last years team in Tyler Fox, Alex Mitchell, Bryan Carrick and David Tinlin.

Returning for the Warriors are seniors Zach Roberts, Emmett Davis, Damon Gilland, Sam Natcher and Mark Grimm.

Promising newcomers to this years team are juniors Jace Solomon, Kaleb Nape and Brylen Carter, sophomore Trevor Burkhart and freshman Aaron Clark.

How does the American Conference shape up for the Warriors this season?

“Our conference is very competitive every year,” noted Davis. “Alliance and Minerva always field great teams. This year they are adding Dover and New Philadelphia to the conference, which will make it a lot more competative.”

“If we can come together as a team we have a chance to compete again for the championship.”

The Warriors will travel to Claymont Thursday night. Next week, the Warriors will host Heritage Christian at Carroll Lanes on Tuesday.