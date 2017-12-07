Warrior boys split games at Lisbon tourney

The Carrollton High School boys basketball team opened the 2017-18 season at the Lisbon Tip-off tournament last weekend at Lisbon David Anderson High School.

The Warriors fell to Youngstown Valley Christian 56-51, but bounced back to defeat Waterloo 63-41 to even their record at 1-1.

Against Youngstown on Friday night, junior Drue Moore canned six three pointers to pace the Warriors with 24 points, while adding seven rebounds, seven steals and dishing out three assists. Senior Chayse Marmo added 12 points and three rebounds.

Youngstown led 15-13 after one, but the Warriors took a 26-23 advantage at halftime.

The Eagles outscored the Warriors 33-25 in the second half to pull away for the win.

Shooting, the Warriors connected on 18-of-50 shots from the floor and went 7-for-7 from the line.

For the Vikings, Melvin Neil scored a team-high 24 points, while Milan Square added 11 points and nine rebounds and Jamynk Jackson 11 points, seven assists and three steals.

On Saturday night, Adam Chaney led the Warriors 19 points, including four three pointers. Senior Matt Hearns added 14 points and 16 boards, 11 of those coming on the offensive end.

Marmo was also in double figures for the Warriors with 10 points and six rebounds.

The Warriors were 24-of-56 from the floor and 10-of-17 from the charity stripe. They finished with 41 rebounds, 12 turnovers, 13 assists, eight steals and two blocks.

For Waterloo, senior Alex Mazur led the way with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Waterloo connected on 16-of-43 action shots and 3-of-7 free throws.

They finished with 19 rebounds and 17 turnovers, eight assists, five steals and three blocks.

Moore and Mazur were each named to the all-tournament team.

The Warriors were to be on the road Tuesday night at South Range.

Carrollton will open Northeastern Buckeye Conference play Friday night at home against the Louisville Leopards.

Youngstown Valley Christian 56, Carrollton 51

YOUNGSTOWN VALLEY: Emmanuel Armour 2, 2-2 – 6, Terrance White 0, 0-2 – 0, Jamynk Jackson 3, 5-6 – 11, Milan Square 4, 1-4 – 11, Lohron Brown 1, 0-0 – 2, Melvin Neail 8, 0-0 – 23, Jordon Trowers 1, 0-2 – 3, Damon Christian 0, 0-0 – 0, Jordan McKinney 0, 0-0 – 0. TOTALS: 19 8-16 56.

CARROLLTON: Drue Moore 9, 0-0 – 24, Adam Chaney 0, 0-0 – 0, Jimmy Birong 1, 0-0 – 2, Chayse Marmo 4, 3-3 – 12, Brady Benner 2, 4-4 – 9, Matt Hearn 1, 0-0 – 2, Connor King 1, 0-0 – 2.

YOUNGSTOWN VALLEY: 15 8 15 18 – 56

CARROLLTON: 13 13 9 16 – 51

3 pointers: Youngstown Valley 10, Neal 7, Square 2, Trowers; Carrollton: Moore 6, Marmo, Benner. Records: Youngstown 1-0, Carrollton 0-1.

Carrollton 63, Waterloo 41

CARROLLTON: Moore 1, 0-0 – 3, Chaney 7, 1-1 – 19, Birong 2, 0-0 – 4, Marmo 4, 2-5 – 10, Benner 4, 1-2 – 9, Roberts 0, 1-3 – 1, Hearn 5, 4-4 – 14, Gotschall 0, 0-0 – 0, King 1, 12 – 3. TOTALS: 24 10-17 63.

WATERLOO: Shockley 2, 0-1 – 5, Wise 0, 0-0 – 0, DeAngelis 0, 0-1 – 0, Dorsey 4, 0-0 – 8, Huth 0, 1-1 – 1, Jarrett 2, 1-2 – 7, Keller 0, 2-2 – 2, Ward 1, 0-1 – 3, Mazur 5, 0-1 – 13. TOTALS: 16 3-7 41.

CARROLLTON: 26 16 8 13 – 63

WATERLOO: 15 10 7 9 – 41

Three pointers: Carrollton 5; Waterloo 6. Rebounds: Carrollton 41 (Hearn 16), Waterloo 19 (Mazur 11). Records: Carrollton 1-1, Waterloo 0-2.