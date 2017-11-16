Warrior football team sits down at banquet table

By Carol McIntire

Editor

Coach Phil Mauro thanked members of the Carrollton Warriors football team for their perseverance and inner strength during the 2017 campaign.

“Because of those two qualities and your determination never to quit, we finished the season on a 2-0 winning streak. We were the only team in the NBC (Northeastern Buckeye Conference) to do that,” Mauro told his team, families and friends gathered in Bell-Herron Middle School Sunday evening for the annual banquet.

Special awards were presented to the following players:

Academic Award: Tavis Rutledge, who Mauro said, “is an example of what we want in the classroom.”

Warrior Award: Kyle Amstutz, who Mauro said, “is the best example of the concept of team. His role changed from week to week and he didn’t challenge his role, he worked with it.”

Iron Warrior Award: Jose Diaz. The award coordinated with summer testing and scoring. Diaz scored 98 out of a possible 100 points.

Captain Awards: Chase Flanagan and Parker Crim. The two were recognized by their fellow players as to who they wanted to represent them as captains during the season. Mauro said Flanagan and Crim were selected three times.

Members of the coaching staff spoke individually about each of the 13 seniors on the team who included: Amstutz, Brandon Bolanz, Crim, Flanagan, Brandon Myers, Rutledge, Winston Yekel, Kira Anderson, Storm Carson, Jose Diaz, Eli Kuhn, Brandon Prince and Brice Weiland.

“To our seniors, I say thank you,” said Mauro. “As a coaching staff we are excited to see all you are going to accomplish in the future.”

Juniors recognized during the program included: Trevor Boggess, Brandon Daniels, Krystin Dinger, Tristen Hutson, Connor King, Jaret Lane, Teagin Mohn, Braden Wells, Calob Dalton, Josh Davala, Kiley Grindstaff, Zach Hutson, Jacob Kopko, Jace Miles and Brice Pratt.

“After tonight, you are no longer juniors, you are going to be the senior members of our team,” Mauro told the athletes. “Looking at this group, we know talent is not going to be a problem for the team next year. Your leadership will lead the team. You leadership will determine how far this team goes. We are excited to have this group lead our team into the future.”

Sophomores recognized during the season included: Brady Benner, Bryce Carte, Chase Colvin, Nicholas Leonard, Austin McIntire, Rigo Viveros, Brenden Carte, Connor Clark, Greg Hilliard, Dillan Lucas, Colby Moore and Ryan Walker.

“Many of these 12 young men were Friday night players this year and I know they all will be in the future. I am excited to have two more years with these young men,” Mauro said.

Several members of the team were recognized as NBC Scholar Athletes, incuding: Amstutz, Crim, Elijah Kulin, Rutledge, Hutson, Lane, McIntire, Anderson, Diaz, Brandon Myers, Weiland, King, Benner, Carson, Flanagan, Prince, Grindstaff, Kopko and Bryce Carte.

The following received post season NBC awards:

First team: Flanagan and Crim.

Second team: Bryce Carte, Daniels and Mohn.

Honorable mention: Dalton, Myers and Boggess.

During the season, which the Warriors finished with a 3-7 overall record, Boggess set a new single season record for the most punts in a game with 9, and a new season record with 57 punts.

Crim, Boggess and Diaz all tied the single season record for the most pass break ups with 7.

Flanagan led the team in all-purpose yards for the season with 976 on the season, including 887 yards rushing, 22 receiving, 63 on kick returns, and 4 on an interception.

Crim led the team in scoring with 15 touchdowns and Bryce Carte led the team defensively with 68 tackles, including 46 solo, 44 assists, 1.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss and three pass break-ups.

Cheerleaders recognized included:

Fourth year letter winners: Kelsie Thompson.

Third year letters: Hannah Castro, Morgan Miller, MaKayla Bolanz and Alexis Tweedy.

Second year: Kayla Grubb.

First year: Haili Baker, Rajah Little, Chyanne Grimm, Charity Howard, Carly Ferren, Melina Bell, Shelby Whaley and Paige Rohr.