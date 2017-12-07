Warrior girls cruise over Louisville 68-39

By Carol McIntire

Editor

CARROLLTON – The Carrollton girls basketball team picked up their first league win of the season Saturday in a foul-riddled game with the Louisville Leopards.

The Warriors emerged with a 68-39 Northeastern Buckeye Conference (NBC) victory in a game that saw 34 fouls committed. Both teams were in the bonus early in the second quarter. The Warriors went to the foul line 28 times, sinking 18 shots. The Leopards sank seven of 13 free throw attempts.

“The fouls made for a long game,” said Coach Craig Rodgers following the game. “Sometimes the officials let the teams get after it, and other times they don’t. Today they called the game the same both ways.”

Carrollton scored the first 10 points of the game, the first five by senior Mikayla Poole, before the Leopards got on the board. The Warriors built an 18-5 lead just over midway through the first period and held a 23-7 advantage at the end of the quarter.

The Leopard’s offense came to life early in the second quarter and cut the deficit to 30-19 and outscored the Warriors 18-14 in the period, but still trailed 37-25 at the half.

The high-scorers for both teams opened the third quarter with scores. A quick steal and lay-up by Louisville’s Kayla Gibson cut the lead to 37-25. Carrollton answered with a field goal from Angela Starre. Gibson led the Leopards with 15 points and Starre led the Warriors with 21 points.

The Warriors stretched the lead to 58-35 at the end of the third period and added 10 points in the final period on their way to the victory.

“It was good to get that first league win of the season,” Coach Rodgers said following the game. “You can never expect to win a game in the NBC. Louisville is a good team and they are going to beat some people this year.”

Rodger had praise for his team, which includes eight seniors.

“They played hard,” he said. “It was a good game for our seniors. Their motto this season is ‘Make It Count’ and today they made it count. As seniors, they want to play every game like it is their last game and today they did that.”

Poole scored 15 points for the winners, including two three-point shots. She also pulled down eight rebounds. Jaci Pridemore led the team in rebounds with 10. Starre pulled down eight.

Maysie Rogers scored 11 points for Carrollton, Darci Leary added 7, Pridemore chipped in 6 and Cailee Husted 9.

Earlier in the week, Carrollton traveled to Jackson and fell 58-43 to the Lady Polar Bears.

The Warriors trailed 14-7 after the first period, 35-24 at halfime and 47-34 at the end of he third period.

Starre led the Warriors with 17 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals. Poole chipped in 11 points and had three assists and two steals. Pridemore added 8 points and led the team in rebounds with seven. Kierra Gubesch scored 3 points and had two steals and Husted and Cassidy each tallied 2 points. Husted had two assists, two steals and three rebounds.

The Warriors are scheduled to travel to South Range Dec. 4 and Dover Dec. 6. They will host Marlington Dec. 9 in an NBC contest.