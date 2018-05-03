Warrior girls earn title, boys second

Carrollton won the girls title and the boys team placed second at the annual Larry Cogan Invitational, held Friday at East Canton High School.

The meet is hosted annually by Carrollton High School, but this year was moved to East Canton due to construction on the new Carrollton school.

The Warrior girls tallied 96 points to place first. Indian Creek was second with 88, Malvern third with 61, Fairless fourth with 60 and East Canton fifth with 58. Sandy Valley placed tenth and Edison 12th in the 12-team field.

East Canton won the boys title with 223 points. Carrollton scored 91.5 for second place, Canton South was third with 76, Fairless fourth with 66 and Canton Central Catholic fifth with 56.5. Malvern was ninth and Sandy Valley 10th in the 10-team field.

GIRLS RESULTS

Malvern’s Zoe Moser set a new school and meet record in the 100 with a time of 12.22. The previous record of 12.41 was set in 2016 by Micah Donley of Carrollton. Donley finished second behind Moser in 12.45.

Donley set a new meet record in the 200 with a time of 25.56, to beat the record of 25.67 she set in 2016. Donley also won the 400 with a time of 57.59.

Moser finished second in the 200 with a time of 26.14. Cindy Lewis placed third with a time of 28.14.

Malvern’s Kelsi Hulit won the discus with a throw of 118’5”. Alivia Bentley of Carrollton placed second with a throw of 117’7”.

Carrollton’s 4×200 and 4×100-meter relay teams also won. The 4×200 team of Bri Burkhart, Jillian Rinkes, Cindy Lewis and Kody Schandel, won with a time of 1:52.08. The 4×100 team of Burkhart, Rinkes, Lewis and Donley won in 51.61.

Halie Scury won the long jump for Sandy Valley with a jump of 16’08”. Lauren Foster of Malvern tied for second with a jump of15’01” and Mac Tubaugh placed fourth for the Warriors.

Bentley won the shot put with a throw of 44’11”. Hulit placed second with a throw of 40’6”.

Jaci Pridemore finished third in the high jump with a height of 4’10” and Jasmine Goldsworthy of Malvern placed fifth. The Malvern 4×100 relay team of Goldsworthy, Hulit, Foster and Moser placed third with a time of 53.72. Sandy Valley’s 4×100 team of Alicia Costello, Olivia Costello, Sciury and Andrea Frank placed fourth.

“The weather has been a huge factor for us,” said Malvern Coach Jeremy Maher. “We went for two weeks without a meet, but the girls really showed up for the Larry Cogan Invitational. Zoe set the meet record in the 100, Kesli threw a season best in the shot put and Laura Rodgers stepped up big time in the 800 and 3200, Goldsworthy’s time in the hurdles continues to improve and she excels in the high jump. Foster broke 15 feet in the long jump for the first time and ran well in the 200. The 4×4 relay team showed a lot of guts pushing to score points to help us place third overall. We are excited to have a week with multiple meets to continue to improve and get ready for the IVC (Inter Valley Conference) league meet.”

BOYS RESULTS

Warrior Calob Dalton won the 100-meter run with a time of 11.33 and placed second in the 200 with a time of 23.73.

The Carrollton 4×800 relay team of Daniel Lampe, Alex Carrothers, Noah Carrothers and Evan Days, placed second with a time of 8:47.35. The 4×100 relay team of Bryce Carte, Jose Diaz, Chase Flanagan and Dalton finished second in 45.23. The 4×2 relay team, comprised of the same members, placed third in 1:39.29. Carrollton’s 4×400 relay team of Noah Carrothers, Lampe, Flanagan and Ryan Walker finished third in 3:46.12.

Warrior Noah Carrothers finished third in the 400 with a time of 53.23 and Malvern’s Jake Moser placed fifth.

Lampe placed fourth in the 800 for the Warriors and Connor Rutledge placed fourth in the 3200 and Andrew Gotschall was fifth. Flanagan finished fourth in the long jump and Jace Miles placed third in the shot put with a throw of 45’.