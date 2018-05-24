Warrior girls qualify for regional meet in nine events

MARIETTA – The Carrollton girls track team found success at the Division I district meet last week at Marietta.

Competing for the first time in several years at the Division I level, the Warriors advanced three relay teams and six individuals to the regional meet this week at Pickerington North High School. The girls will compete this Wednesday and Friday.

The Warriors set three district and two school records at Marietta.

The 4×200 and 4×100 relay teams, comprised of Bri Burkhart, Jilliam Rinkes, Cindy Lewis and Micah Donley both set new records. The 4×2 time of 1:44.60 beat the previous district record of 1:47.99 set in 2016. The 4×1 time of 50.72 beat the old record of 51.01 set in 2013. Both marks were also new school records.

Alivia Bentley also set a new district record in winning the shot put. Her throw of 44’ 6.5” inches beat the previous record of 43’ 4.5” set in 2015. Bentley also qualified in the discus with a first place finish on a distance of 137’ 7”.

Donley won the 200 and 400-meter runs with times of 25.54 and 57.54 to qualify in both events.

Jaci Pridemore won the high jump with a new personal best of 5’1” and qualified for the regional meet.

Also qualifying were Layna Pasiuk in the 100 hurdles with a fourth place finish in a time of 16.78 and the 4×400 relay team, which also placed fourth. The team of Cindy Lewis, Jillian Rinkes, Kody Schandel and Grace Bartlow turned in a time of 4:15.85.

Placing, but not advancing, were Mac Tubaugh in the hurdles and high jump. She placed fifth in both, tying for fourth in the high jump, but losing in a jump off. Tubaugh placed eighth in the long jump. Amanda Bentley placed in the discus with her longest throw of the year.

As a team, the Warriors placed fourth in the eight-team field with 92.5 points. Dover and New Philadelphia tied for the team title (104.5 points each) and Athens was third (97.5).

“The girls performed extremely well when it mattered most and even though some of the girls didn’t move on, they had their best effort of the year and that is all we can ask,” said Coach Chris Woolf. “All of these girls have a shot next week of advancing to the state meet so their focus, which has been great, needs to keep that level of intensity.”