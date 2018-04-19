Warrior rally falls short, Marlington takes win

By Carol McIntire

An illegal pitch called against Carrollton pitcher Shelbee Stidom walked in a run that was the difference in a league contest April 10 at the Field of Dreams against Alliance.

Both teams played scoreless ball through three innings. In the top of the fourth, with runners on second and third, Carrollton pitcher Shelbee Stidom was called for an illegal pitch that advanced the runners and gave Alliance its first run of the game. The Aviators added two runs in the top of the sixth to take a 3-0 lead.

Stidom kept the game within reach by striking out three batters in the top of the seventh.

Kira Anderson led off and was safe at first on an error. Maddie Keyser hit a double that sent Anderson to third base. Mehgan Harsh drew a walk to load the bases. After a strikeout, Jazzlyn Pidgeon hit a single to score Anderson. Rickee Stidom hit a sacrifice fly to right field to score Keyser. With runners on second and third and two outs, Shelbee Stidom hit a fly ball to left field that was caught to end the game.

Each team had five hits.

For Carrollton, Pidgeon went 2-for-4 at the plate with two singles and an RBI. Shelbee Stidom was 1-for-3 with a double.

Mia Holt led Alliance with a double, single and an RBI. Mara Cvelbar hit a double.

Stidom went the distance on the mound, striking out 15 batters in the loss.

The Warriors bounced back the following night to pick up their first league win of the season, an 8-4 victory over Marlington at the Field of Dreams.

Carrollton plated two runs in the first inning and added three in the third to take a 5-0 lead heading into the fourth inning. The Dukes answered with four runs in the top of the running to cut the lead to 5-4. Carrollton scored two runs in the bottom half of the fourth and one in the sixth en route to an 8-4 win.

The Warriors collected nine hits, led by Zoe Drake with two singles and a double for three RBIs. Rickee Stidom hit a double and a single and Faith Loy hit a triple and collected three RBIs.

Angela Cirone had a triple and Amber Cirone had two singles for Marlington.

Stidom picked up the win on the mound. Ellie Smith took the loss for Marlington.