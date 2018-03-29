Warrior softball team notches two wins on opening day

The Carrollton varsity softball team kicked off the 2018 season with a double header win over visiting Akron Kenmore and Akron Buchtel Saturday.

The Warriors defeated Kenmore in game one 12-0 and Buchtel 26-1, both in five innings.

In game one against Kenmore, Shelbee Stidom and Jazzlyn Pidgeon combined to throw a one hitter for the Warriors.

Zoe Drake and Maddie Keyser each recorded three hits for the Warriors. Drake finished with a single, double and triple, while Keyser recorded a pair of triples and a single.

Carrollton scored five runs in the first, one in the second, five more in the third and one in the fourth.

Against Buchtel, the Warriors plated 18 runs in the opening inning, five in the second, and three in the fourth.

Stidom and Pidgeon again combined for a no hitter.

Pidgeon went 4-for-4 with a double and three singles, while Kira Anderson went 4-for-5 with a triple and three singles.