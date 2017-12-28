Warriors avenge earlier cage loss to South Range

By Carol McIntire

Editor

CARROLLTON – The Lady Warriors won a revenge game against South Range on their home court last Wednesday.

The Warriors came up on the short end of a 54-51 score Dec. 4 at South Range. They allowed a nine point halftime lead to evaporate in the third quarter of the game at Carrollton, but a strong fourth quarter preserved a 56-42 victory.

Carrollton came out of the halftime break with a 23-14 lead. The two teams exchanged three-point shots – one by the Raiders’ Brie Modic and one by the Warriors’ Angela Starre early in the third period.

The Raiders had no trouble moving the ball down the court against a full court press by the Warriors and Bree Kohler dribbled into the lane and laid the ball into the hoop for an easy two points.

The Warriors responded when Starre scored from inside the lane. Carrollton stretched the lead to 10 when Kierra Gubesch took a pass from center Jaci Pridmore and laid it in.

A scoring frenzy by South Range cut into the Warrior lead.

Freshman Izzy Lamparty sank a three-point shot and was fouled, converting the foul shot. Kohler blocked a shot by Warrior Mikayla Poole, picked the ball up and dribbled to the other end of the court for an uncontested layup before Carrollton Coach Craig Rodgers called a timeout at the 3:46 mark of the quarter.

Coming out of the timeout, Starre sank a jumper to stretch the lead to six points.

South Range answered with a field goal by Modic and a three-point shot by Lamparty that cut the Warrior lead to one point.

Starre sank another shot to give the Warriors three-point lead, which was erased on the other end of the court when senior Sammie Patrone sank a three-point shot.

Darci Leary gave the Warriors back the lead on Carrollton’s next possession, which they never relinquished.

Starre, a senior, scored nine of Carrollton’s 15 points in the third period and ended the game as the team’s leading scorer with 20 points, including going five-for-five at the foul line. She had 10 assists, seven rebounds and two steals.

South Range outscored Carrollton 21-15 in the third period. Carrollton outscored the Raiders 18-7 in the final period.

“We let one get away from us at South Range when we played the first time,” said Coach Rodgers. “We let them build a lead and came back, but fell short. It’s always good to come home and play and we showed that tonight.”

The Warriors were without senior guard Cailee Husted. Coach Rogers said she “got bumped around” in a 47-21 loss to West Branch Dec. 16.

“I decided to not to play her unless we absolutely need to,” he said. “The other girls stepped up to fill in for her and did a good job.”

Poole broke the double figure scoring mark with 13 points, seven assists and one steal.

Maysie Rogers scored nine points, had seven assists, one steal and four rebounds. Leary scored six points, pulled down three rebounds and had two assists. Gubesch scored six points and had a steal and assist. Pridemore scored two points, grabbed seven rebounds, had an assist and a steal.

Kohler led South Range with 12 points, seven assists and two steals. Daniele Vuletich and Lamparty each added nine points.