Warriors break seven records at NBC meet

By Bob Evans

FPS Correspondent

SALEM – It was a record setting day for the Carrollton girls track team at last Friday’s Northeastern Buckeye Conference Track and Field Championships on a near perfect day at Rielly Stadium in Salem.

The Lady Warriors set six new NBC records, while placing second to Louisville. The Leopards won the final event of the day – the 4×400 relay – to capture the title 132-129.5 over the Warriors.

The Warriors held a slim 1.5 lead over the Leopards heading into the final event. Carrollton needed to finish second or higher to get the win, while Louisville needed to place first or second.

Louisville won and Carrollton finished in third in the event.

Senior Maddie Dunlap and sophomore Micah Donley each set two individual records and were on the record setting 3,200-meter relay team.

Junior Alivia Bentley set a new mark in the shot put.

Dunlap won the 1,600 and 3,200 meter runs with times of 5:02.2 and 11:04.4.

Donley won the 100, 200 and 400-meter sprints with record breaking times in the 100 with a time of 12.4 and 57.32 in the 400. She also won the 200 with a time of 25.43.

Dunlap and Donley were also members of the record breaking 3,200-meter relay team with Grace Bartlow and Allison Davis that finished with a time of 9:24.73.

Bentley’s throw of 44’4” broke the shot-put record set by Carrollton’s Abbey Wilson in 2014 of 40’11”. Bentley added a second place in the discus with a throw of 128’11”.

Placing second for the Warriors was Davis in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:22.66.

Placing third were Cindy Lewis in the 300 hurdles with a time of 48.96; the 4×400 meter relay team of Davis, Bartlow, Dunlap and Lewis; Layna Pasiuk in the 100 hurdles with a time of 16.65 and Jaci Pridemore in the high jump with a leap of 4’10”.

The Minerva Lady Lions placed a distant third with 98.5 points and did not have any individual champions.

Placing second for the Lions were Mackenzie Scott in the 3,200 with a time of 11:30; the 4×400 relay team of Sarah Carver, Ava Burman, Skylar Trussell and Amanda Kukunis. Emmelee Markins finished second in the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.23. Kukunis also placed second in the 400 with a time of 1:00.46.

BOYS CHAMPIONSHIP

The boys meet was even closer as Louisville finished with 104 points with Alliance placing second with 103.5.

Carrollton finished in the middle of the pack in fifth place with 72 points.

In the tightest race of the night, Carrollton senior Cole Lovett won a hard fought 1,600-meter run with a record breaking time of 4:14.18, just ahead of Louisville brothers Noah and Nick Chaplick with times of 4:15.18 and 4:17.32, which also broke the old record of 4:20.15 set in 2009 by Jarrod Williams of Louisville.

Senior Chase Flanagan recorded a second and third for the Warriors. He jumped 20’6.75” in the long jump and was third in the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.35.

Jace Miles finished third in the discus with a throw of 127’10” and fourth in the shot put with a throw of 42-feet even.

The Warriors will begin their run for state this Thursday and Saturday at the Division II district meet at West Holmes High School.

The top four in each event will advance to the Regional meet next weekend at Athens High School, The Plains.

TEAM STANDINGS

Boys 1. Louisville 104; 2. Alliance 103.5; 3. Salem 93; 4. Marlington 84; 5. Carrollton 72; 6. West Branch 60; 7. Canton South 58.5; 8. Minerva 48.

Girls 1. Louisville 132; 2. Carrollton 129.5; 3. Minerva 98.5; 4. Salem 78.5; 5. Marlington 70.5; 6. Canton South 57; 7. Alliance 43; 8. West Branch 11.

CHS vs. Minerva

Regular season meet

Mother Nature provided perfect weather for the Carrollton boys and girls track teams to host the Minerva Lions in the final meet of the regular season May 9.

The Warrior girls won 68.5-59.5 win and the boys fell to the Lions 81-46.

“The girls put together an outstanding performance on a beautiful night,” said Chris Woolf, Warrior girls coach.

Micah Donley won three events for the Warriors, including the 100-meter run in a time of 12.4, 200 (25.4) and the 400 (59.5). Alivia Bentley won the shot put with a distance of 42-feet, 6-inches, and the discus with a throw of 121’2”. Cindy Lewis won the 300 hurdles (50.4); Layna Pasiuk, 100 hurdles (16.6); and Maddie Dunlap, mile (5:22)

The 4×8 relay team of Allison Davis, Grace Bartlow, Lewis and Dunlap won (10:03) as did the 4×200 team of Abby Miller, Jererae Bell, Tori Thomas and Amanda Byler (2:04.4).

The Lady Lions received first place points from Shelby Wheeler in the high jump (5.0); Madison Pearson, long jump (13’10”); the 4×100 team of Emmalee Markins, Alyssa Markins, Idre’sia Leavell and Gollins (53.4); Nelle Yankovich, 800 (2:25.11); Mackenzie Scott, 3,200 (13:09) and the 4×4 team of Ava Burman, Sarah Carber, Amanda Kukunis and Yankovich (4:1.9).

The Warrior boys picked up first place points from Jace Miles in the shot put (42’3”) and discus (129’2”), Cole Lovett in the 1,600 (4:40.2), Daniel Lampe, 800 (20:07.3); and Ryan Shepherd in the high jump (5’2”).

First place winners for the Lions included Fritz, long jump (17”10.5”) and 100 hurdles (17.6); Jason Williams in the 100 (11.5), 200 (23.3) and 400 (60.4); Kyle Hudson, 300 hurdles (45.4); and Cody Wyatt, 3,200 (11:33).

The Lions swept the relay events. The 4×8 team of Stafford, Kohl, Bledsoe and Fritz won in 9:03, the 4×2 team of Lowmiller, Blunar, Hudson and Hilliard posted a time of 1:44.1, the 4×1 team of Brunner, Hilliard, Fritz and Lowmiller crossed the wire in 49.9 and the 4×4 team of Fritz, Kohl, Mullins and Williams won in 4:06.2.