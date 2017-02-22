Warriors complete NBC three-peat

By Jordan Miller

Sports Editor

CARROLLTON – Twenty-six years.

The Carrollton Warriors went 26 years without a Northeastern Buckeye Conference (NBC) championship; now, they’ve won three consecutive titles.

The Warriors routed the Minerva Lions 40-33 in the CHS gymnasium Feb. 16 to clinch the title outright.

“We tried for four years for sure (to win the league),” said Carrollton’s Head Coach Ken Pasiuk. “We were just trying for first place and we kept asking ourselves ‘what do we have to do’. Finally we got to one and we were excited and then we were like ‘hey why can’t we get another one’ and we got another one (in 2016)…to win three in a row is pretty special.”

“We think we have a shot for next year too believe it or not,” Pasiuk said. “I know we’re losing some studs but we have some studs coming back and we have some good junior high wrestlers coming up.”

The match began at 106 lbs.

Minerva’s Luke Chaddock defeated Carrollton freshman Nathan Blake 5-4 to give the Lions an early 3-0 advantage.

Carrollton freshman Robbie Hoopes (113 lbs.) won by forfeit and the Warriors lead 6-3.

Minerva’s Alex Lucas pinned Carrollton senior Clay Pidgeon in 1:13 to put the Lions in front 9-6.

Minerva’s Nolan Smith defeated Carrollton’s Brayden Carter (126 lbs.) by a decision of 2-0, increasing Minerva’s lead to 12-6.

The Warriors rattled off three consecutive pins and a major decision to take a 28-12 lead.

Carrollton sophomore Ben Pasiuk (132 lbs.) pinned Minerva’s Evan Hertel in 1:47, Justin Shaw (138 lbs.) pinned Trevor Kirkpatrick in 1:05 and Adam Shaw (145 lbs.) pinned Conner Fritz in 3:28. Carrollton sophomore Brandon Daniels (152 lbs.) defeated Minerva’s Seth McGee 14-3, giving the Warriors a 28-12 lead.

Minerva’s Jay Chaddock defeated Carrollton junior Noah Carrothers 3-2, cutting the Warriors’ lead to 28-15.

Carrollton senior Brenton Miller (170 lbs.) pinned Kaleb George in 14 seconds. Aidan Pasiuk won the 182-lb. match by forfeit and the Warriors led 40-15.

The Warriors forfeited 195 lbs. and the Lions won by pin in the final two matches of the night.

As the song “We are the champions” by Queen echoed through the gym, the Carrollton Warriors wrestlers hugged each other, their friends and their family.

Coach Pasiuk commented on the fan base the Carrollton Warriors have.

“Just to see the people around us and hear them and the way they get excited for our kids, that makes our kids work harder,” Coach Pasiuk said. “They follow us, they’re going to Columbus, they go to our away matches; a large amount of them. It is an awesome community and you can see that by the way they support our kids.”

The Warriors will travel to Whitehall-Yearling High School Feb. 25 to take part in the sectional tournament. The top four wrestlers in each weight class will advance to districts March 3-4.

The Warriors will wrestle at Heath for their district matches.