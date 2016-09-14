Warriors dominate Claymont 34-0; remain unbeaten

By Jordan Miller

Sports Editor

There was a lot of trash talking heading into Claymont week: from students on social media to former athletes. No matter what was said off of the field prior to the game, it all came down to what happened on the field Friday night at Community Field.

Carrollton took care of business, winning by a margin of 34-0.

When you look at the stat sheets, you’ll see Chase Flanagan with a good majority of the work-load for Carrollton. But when you take a closer look, you’ll notice it was a team effort, from converting four crucial third downs to the Warrior’s stout defense holding Claymont on four fourth down attempts.

Flanagan rushed for 119 yards on 12 attempts with four touchdowns, including a game long of 33 yards.

The Warriors received the opening kickoff and drove into Claymont territory before being stopped at the Mustangs 16-yard line.

Carrollton forced the Mustangs to punt and the Warriors took over at their own 39-yard line.

Three plays into the Warriors drive, Carrollton senior quarterback Adam Shaw used his legs for a 10-yard gain and a new set of downs at the Claymont 44-yard line.

On the next two plays, Flanagan combined for 12 yards and a first down at the Mustang’s 32-yard line. Shaw connected with junior Parker Crim on back-to-back plays for a total gain of five yards, setting up fourth-and-nine at the 31-yard line.

Making the decision to not kick the field goal, Carrollton Head Coach Eric McCort decided to leave his offense on the field. Shaw received the snap on fourth-and-long. Rolling to his right, Shaw found an open Nick Piatt running a comeback route on the Mustang sideline. Shaw fired a strike and put it right on the numbers. Piatt was brought down at the Claymont 16-yard line.

On first down from the 16-yard line, Flanagan sprinted to the right side of the line, spun out of a tackle at the line of scrimmage and used his speed to out run three Mustangs on his way to the end zone. Taylor Keefer’s kick was no good and the Warriors held a 6-0 lead with 1:01 remaining in the opening period.

After the kickoff, Claymont started their drive deep in their own territory at the nine-yard line.

On the first play of the drive, Claymont running back Hunter Hershberger found open field down the Carrollton sideline, crossing the 50-yard line before being dragged down by Carrollton senior Cole Russell at the 43-yard line.

Heading into the second quarter, on second-and-seven, Claymont quarterback Thomas Edwards handed the ball off to Tarin Rauch on a jet sweep but the ball hit the turf on the handoff. Carrollton sophomore defensive end, Calob Dalton, was in the right place at the right time, as he threw his body on the pigskin to give Carrollton possession at their own 46-yard line.

The drive was highlighted by a 30-yard reception from Russell, moving his team to Claymont’s 12-yard line. Shaw took care of the rest, combining for 12 yards on two rushes before diving in from 3 yards out with 7:58 remaining in the second stanza. Keefer’s kick was good and the Warriors held a 13-0 lead.

The Mustangs were forced to punt on their next possession, giving the Warriors the ball at their own 28-yard line.

Playing in the slot position, Crim went in motion to the right side of the field, taking a handoff from Shaw at the Warriors own 28-yard line. Crim picked up 39 yards while weaving in-and-out of defenders before being stopped at the Claymont 33-yard line.

Flanagan darted to the left side of the line and rushed 33 yards to the house for his second score of the night. Keefer’s kick was good and the Warriors led 20-0 with 4:19 remaining in the opening half.

Claymont drove down to the Carrollton 33-yard line before finding themselves in a fourth-and-long situation. Going for it on fourth down, Carrollton’s stout defensive line forced the pocket to collapse (as they have all season), flushing Edwards to scramble to keep the play alive. Edwards was dropped one yard shy of picking up the first down.

The Warriors took over at their own 24-yard line with 1:20 remaining in the opening half.

Flanagan added his third score of the night with eight seconds remaining in the second period after punching it in from three yards out. Keefer converted her third extra point of the game and put the Warriors up 27-0 heading into halftime.

Claymont held Carrollton to only seven points in the second half when Flanagan rushed in from four yards out with 6:11 remaining in the game.

“We have to keep doing what we’ve been doing to be successful in this point in time,” said McCort about heading into conference play 3-0. “Obviously when there’s a formula that’s been working we’re not going to change the formula and we’re going to keep it going.”

“Our offensive staff has put together unbelievable game plans,” McCort commented. “The score doesn’t even reflect what it could have been. Our defensive staff with Storm Hill, Josh Beadnell, Adam Shipley and Cody Stragan have done just a phenomenal job with our defense. When you play great defense and score some points, you have a pretty good shot.”

“We moved around our front to help stop on their dive action plays,” said Defensive Coordinator Storm Hill. “The kids bought into the adjustments and flew around the football.”

When asked about the performance about the Warriors defensive line, Hill said, “They’re definitely undersized kids but they work every play and they have relentless effort. That’s what we ask for them and they do it every play so I can’t ask any more than that.î

Carrollton’s defense held the Mustangs to only converting 1 out of 5 fourth down attempts.

The Warriors held Hershberger to only 47 yards passing.

Three games into the 2016 season, Carrollton has averaged 415.7 total yards while holding their foe to 144.7 yards. The Warriors are rushing for 294.7 yards per game while holding their opponent to 90.3 yards.

The Warriors have outscored their challengers 109-14 through three games.

With the loss, the Mustangs drop to 1-2 on the season.

The Warriors will travel to Marlington Friday to open Northeastern Buckeye Conference (NBC) play. The Dukes are 3-0 on the season.

TEAM STATISTICS

RUSHING: Claymont ñ 39-197-0, Carrollton ñ 34-284-5.

PASSING: Claymont – 47, Carrollton – 177.

FIRST DOWNS: Claymont – 13, Carrollton 23.

TOTAL YARDS: Claymont – 244, Carrollton ñ 461.

PENALTIES/YARDS: Claymont ñ 6-54, Carrollton 8-70.

FUMBLES/LOST: Claymont ñ 2-1, Carrollton ñ 4-1.

DEFENSIVE SACKS: Claymont ñ 2-19, Carrollton ñ 1-7.

TIME OF POSSESSION: Claymont ñ 21:20, Carrollton 26:40.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Claymont ñ Hershberger 14-128, Edwards 8-41, Xavier Grant 10-26 and Rauch 7-2. Carrollton ñ Flanagan 12-119-4, Miller 5-69, Crim 2-51, Shaw 10-25-1, Ryan Walker 2-18, Russell 1-2, Connor Clark 1-1 and Bryce Carte 1-(-)1.

PASSING: Claymont ñ Edwards 6-47. Carrollton ñ Shaw, 14-177.

RECEIVING: Claymont ñ Lake Kuczirka 3-23, Marcus Vermillion 1-12, Rauch 1-8 and Zane Harris 1-4. Carrollton ñ Crim 4-65, Piatt 3-65, Miller 2-27, Russell 1-30, Jacob Knipp 1-22, Flanagan 1-8, Ryan Shepherd 1-7 and Dalton 1-5.

DEFENSIVE SACKS: Claymont ñ Tyler Farrow 1 and Mason Arnold 1. Carrollton ñ Dalton .5 and Brandon Myers .5.