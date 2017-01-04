Warriors finish as runners-up at dual tourney

By Jordan Miller

Sports Editor

WHEELING – The Carrollton wrestling team steam rolled through the two-day (Dec. 28-29) Wheeling Park Duals tournament on their way to a runner-up finish, ending the tournament with an 8-1 record.

The Warriors defeated teams by as much as 79 points in pool play but met their match in the championship match, as they took on the Division I Harrison Wildcats.

The Wildcats edged the Warriors 29-27 for the championship title.

“It was a very competitive match between both teams,” said Carrollton Head Coach Ken Pasiuk. “I was very proud of our wrestlers effort in that match as well as with all the other matches.”

(First names for Harrison wrestlers were not provided.)

Harrison won the first four weight classes (106-126 lbs.) to take an early 14-0 lead.

Carrollton sophomore Ben Pasiuk got the Warriors on the board in the 132 lb. match, winning by technical fall 23-8 over Harrison’s Barge, cutting into Harrison’s lead 14-5.

Carrollton’s Shaw brothers, Justin (138 lbs.) and Adam (145 lbs.), both won by fall to give the Warriors a 17-14 lead.

Warrior wrestler Brandon Daniels fell 9-3 in the 152 lb. class to Harrison’s McIntosh, knotting the match at 17-17.

Carrollton junior Noah Carrothers gave the Warriors a 20-17 advantage with a 4-3 decision over Harrison’s Reardon.

Shirley defeated Carrollton’s Brenton Miller 4-2 and once again, the match was even at 20.

Aidan Pasiuk put the Warriors up 24-20 with a 16-4 major decision win over Harrison’s Boyle.

Carrollton’s Jace Miles fell by pin and Noah Rutledge lost 5-3 in the next two matches and Harrison took a 29-24 lead.

It all came down to the last match of the night, heavyweight.

Trailing 29-24, there were a few possible scenarios for the Warriors.

– Scenario 1 – Carrollton’s heavyweight, Tavis Rutledge, wins by a decision and the Warriors lose 29-27.

– Scenario 2 – Rutledge wins by major decision and Carrollton is awarded four team points but will still lose the match, 29-28.

– Scenario 3 – Rutledge wins by technical fall and the match ties at 29-29. In the matter of a tie, a team who was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct will be deemed the losing team. If both teams were called for unsportsmanlike conduct, the team with the most matches won will be deemed the winner. The third way to determine the winner is by what team finished with the most pins.

– Scenario 4 – The best possible scenario for the Warriors. Rutledge pins his opponent or wins by injury default/forfeit and the team is awarded six team points and the Warriors win 30-29.

Rutledge won 3-1 over Harrison Pruitt and Carrollton fell 29-27 (scenario one).

The Warriors kicked off the tournament with a 69-11 win over Weir.

Winners for the Warriors against Weir were: Blake, Hoopes, Pidgeon, Ben Pasiuk, Justin Shaw, Adam Shaw, Daniels, Carrothers, Miller, Aidan Pasiuk, Miles and Noah Rutledge.

Carrollton went on to shut out Edgewood 79-0.

The Warriors defeated John Marshall 60-6 with wins in every weight class except 126 and heavyweight.

Carrollton downed Brooke 78-6. Carrollton defeated Bethel-Tate 61-15 and Musselman 63-15. The Warriors advanced to semifinal match with a 62-16 win over Ripley.

Carrollton beat Waynedale 56-21 in the semifinal match.

“We have great young men that represent themselves, our program and our school with great pride,” said Coach Pasiuk. “They know what our expectations are for them and we preach it everyday.”

“They wrestle a lot of matches in two days and truly need each others supports to get through each of them,” said Coach Pasiuk.

With the second place finish, the Warriors post an overall record of 66-2 in dual action this season, including league matches and tournaments.

Carrollton will travel to Salem Jan. 5 to take on the Quakers. Varsity will begin at 7:30 p.m.