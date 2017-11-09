Warriors, Lions earn post-season NBC honors

Post season awards and team standings were announced last week by Northeastern Buckeye Conference (NBC) officials.

Listed below are individual selections from Carrollton and Minerva, team standings and the last time either school won the league title.

BOYS GOLF

Team Title: Minerva and West Branch (tie).

Carrollton: Christian Barto, first team; Bruce Ferrell and Justin Shaw, second team; Emmett Davis and Drue Moore, honorable mention.

Most recent team championship: 2014: tied with Louisville. Finished third this season with a 12-2 record and a fourth place finish in the NBC tournament.

Minerva: Scotty Wilson and Connor Wright, first team; Chris Lowe and Trey Weber, second team; Mitch Myers and Charlie Bolanz, honorable mention.

Minerva tied for the league title with Marlington with a 10-4 record and first place finish in the tournament.

BOYS SOCCER

Team Title: Marlington.

Carrollton: Jordan Poracky, first team; Donovan Koman, second team; Jacob Ford and Mason Miller, honorable mention.

The Warriors finished eighth in the league with an 0-7 record.

Minerva: Taylor Lowmiller and Jacob Stewart, first team; Ashton LaCaze and Reece Catlett, second team; Zerick Banner and Christian Canonico, honorable mention.

Minerva placed third in the league with a 4-2-1 record.

The Lions won the league title in 2015 and tied with Marlington for the title in 2014.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Team Title: Salem.

Carrollton: Daniel Lampe, Jon Russell and Connor Rutledge, second team; Evan Days and Jayson Naylor, honorable mention.

The Warriors finished fourth in the league standings. The last time the Warriors won the league title was in 2001.

Minerva: Joey Stafford, first team; Finn Billiter and Nick Bledsoe, second team; Gage Garrott and Cody Wyatt, honorable mention.

The Lions finished third in the league standings. The last time the Lions won the league title was in 2004.

FOOTBALL

Team Title: Alliance (7-0)

Carrollton: Chase Flanagan and Parker Crim, first team; Brandon Daniels and Teagin Mohn, second team; Brandon Myers, Trevor Boggess and Calob Dalton, honorable mention.

The Warriors finished sixth in the league standings with a 2-5 record. The last time the Warriors won the team title was in 2004.

Minerva: Connor Fritz, first team; Travis Kuttler and Trey Carl, second team.

The team finished eighth in the team standings with an 0-7 record. The Lions last won the title in 2011.

GIRLS SOCCER

Team Title: West Branch (7-0)

Carrollton: Riley Knotts, first team; Layna Pasiuk and Abby Miller, second team; Rachel Dowell and Maysie Rogers, honorable mention.

The Warriors finished sixth in the league with a 1-4-2 record. The soccer team has not won the team title since soccer became a league sport in 2003.

Minerva: Ava Burman, first team; Abby Chaddock, second team; Olivia Williams and Elizabeth McCauley, honorable mention.

The Lions finished fifth in the league standings with a 2-4-1 record. Minerva has not won a league title.

GIRLS GOLF

Team Title: Marlington (12-0)

Carrollton: Grace Bartlow and Emily Kean, first team; Erin Shockey, second team; Abby Shockey and Regan Weiland, honorable mention.

The Warriors placed second in the league standings with a 9-3-2 record and a second place finish at the league meet. Carrollton won the league title in 2011 and 2012, the first two years golf was an NBC sport.

Minerva: Jordan VanMeter, first team; Kaylee Norris, second team; Baeli Waller and Megan Keister, honorable mention.

The Lions placed fourth in the team standings with a 7-5 record and third place finish at the NBC tournament.

VOLLEYBALL

Team Title: Marlington (14-0).

Carrollton: Mikayla Poole and Jaci Pridemore, first team; Sadie Green and Shelbee Stidom, second team; Emma Birong and Mac Tubaugh, honorable mention.

The Warriors placed second in the team standings with an 11-3 record. Carrollton won the league title in 2013 and 2014.

Minerva: Grace Maley and Ashley Gulling, honorable mention.

The Lions finished eighth in the team standings with a 2-12 record. They last won the league title in 2007.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Team Title: Louisville.

Carrollton: Micah Donley, first team; Emmy Days and Cindy Lewis, honorable mention. The Warriors finished fifth in the league standings. They last won the team title in 2013.

Minerva: Mackenzie Scott and Nelle Yankovich, first team; Sarah Carber and Jenna Daulbaugh, second team; Kala Eddy and Brittany Moyer, honorable mention.

The Lions placed second in the league meet. They last won the team title in 2008.