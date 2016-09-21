Warriors meet their match; fall to Marlington Dukes 55-13

By Jordan Miller

Sports Editor –

The Carrollton Warriors and Marlington Dukes entered the trenches as the only unbeaten football teams in the Northeastern Buckeye Conference (NBC) Sept. 16 in Alliance.

Only one of them would walk off the Dukes’ home field with an unblemished record. It was the hosts who, once they got the ball rolling, scored often in handing the Warriors a 55-13 loss.

Carrollton received the opening kickoff and was forced to punt the ball from their 46-yard line.

The Warriors held the Dukes scoreless on their first possession, but were unable to stop them on their second drive of the first quarter.

Carrollton drove down to their opponent’s 13-yard line before being stopped on the fourth down attempt, turning the ball over on downs.

On the first play of the drive, Marlington quarterback Chris Pennell connected with Sean Cooley for a seven-yard gain to set up second-and-three.

Jaq Sampson took the handoff for the Dukes and sprinted to the 30-yard line for a 10-yard rush.

Pennell picked up five yards to the 35 yard line before Justin Allen rushed for 10 yards, entering Carrollton territory at the 45-yard line.

Allen caught a pass from Pennell, picking up 35 yards to the Warriors 10-yard line. Pennell threw the pigskin between three Warriors, connecting with Allen for the touchdown. The extra point attempt by Cooley was good and the Dukes led 7-0 with 25 ticks remaining in the opening period.

With 7:04 remaining in the first half, Sampson increased the Dukes lead to 13-0 after plunging across the goal line from two yards out. Cooley’s kick was good and Marlington led 14-0.

Sampson scored his second touchdown of the night with 3:56 left in the second quarter after diving into the end zone from the 1-yard line. Cooley’s kick was good and the Dukes led 21-0.

Carrollton started their ensuing drive at the Warrior 31-yard line.

After taking the hand off from Adam Shaw, Carrollton running back Chase Flanagan followed his blocks up the middle before cutting back to the right side of the field and outran a host of Dukes on the sideline before being tripped up by the laces of his cleats at the Marlington 7-yard line.

On fourth-and-long, Shaw connected with Parker Crim on the 3-yard line, which was short of the first down and the Warriors turned the ball over on downs.

On the first play of the ensuing drive, Sampson rushed up the middle before being hit by a swarm of Warrior defenders and losing the pigskin. The ball was recovered by Carrollton at the Marlington 2-yard line.

Flanagan scored from two yards out to cut the deficit to 21-6. Taylor Keefer’s kick was good to make the score 21-7 with 1:05 remaining in the opening half.

Marlington received the ball at their 39-yard line to start the second half.

Andrew Brady broke free and hualed in a Pennell pass and made on the Carrollton sideline and raced to the Warrior 17-yard line.

Sampson took a handoff, ran up the middle and side stepped to the left side of the field (untouched), and scored his third touchdown of the night to give the winners a 28-7 lead after Cooley’s kick was good, just 33 seconds into the third quarter.

Three minutes later, Allen scored from two yards out for the Dukes, increasing their lead to 35-7.

Shaw scored from 1-yard out with 4:18 remaining in the third quarter and the Warriors trailed 35-13 after Keefer’s kick hit off the left upright.

Marlington scored again when Pennell connected with Brock Himmelheber on a 12-yard touchdown pass, increasing the Dukes’ lead to 42-13.

Sampson broke free for a 33-yard run and scored his fourth touchdown of the night with 7:27 remaining in the contest. The Dukes lead to 49-13.

With five minutes remaining in the game, the Duke’s junior varsity players entered the game and continued the rout.

Marlington’s CJ Greiner connected with Markavien Mason, who made a circus catch while he pinned the ball against his helmet, for a score with 1:39 remaining in the game.

“I think we let the moment get to us,” said Head Coach Eric McCort. “I wish we could go back and re-do somethings. I thought we were lazy in practice during the week.”

“Sometimes the worst thing that could happen is you start to believe what other people are saying and you think you can just show up and not earn it,” said McCort. “That’s all of us: me as a coach, my coaching staff and that’s us as players. We have to fix those things because it’s a long season.”

“They (Marlington) are a really good team. We knew that coming in and they earned this win here tonight,” added McCort. I’m disappointed in the way we handled some things; I’m disappointed in the turnovers we had and I’m disappointed in the decisions we made. Anytime that happens, that falls on me and I need to do a better job.”

“I don’t question how much our kids want to do this stuff,” said McCort. “Part of being a winner and becoming a winning culture is learning how to handle these kinds of moments. If we want to be special, there will be moments like this and we’ll have to handle them.”

The 3-1 Carrollton Warriors will host the West Branch Warriors Sept. 23 at Community Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.