Warriors outlast Indian Creek in slug fest

By Carol McIntire

Editor

Carrollton picked up a 14-9 non-league win over Indian Creek in a slug fest girls softball game April 24.

In other action during the week, the Warriors picked up a Northeastern Buckeye Conference (NBC) win over Salem 8-0 and fell to Marlington 3-2 in a league contest.

Indian Creek jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning during the Monday game, held on the Carrollton field.

The Warriors responded with six runs in the second inning.

Brenna Campbell led off with a single and moved to second on a wild pitch and was tagged out at third.

With two outs, Courtney Shine was hit by a pitch and replaced by pinch runner Kira Anderson. Kendal McFarland hit a single and the Warriors had runners on first and second. Shelbee Stidom hit a single to score a run and was caught in a rundown between first and second. The Indian Creek defender dropped the ball as Stidom returned to first base, which allowed McFarland to head home and safely cross the plate.

Stidom advanced to third on an overthrown ball to first base and scored when Rickee Stidom hit a single.

With the game knotted at 3, the Warriors continued their two-out hitting frenzy. Zoe Drake slammed a double to score Rickee Stidom.

The throw to the plate in an attempt to tag out Rickee Stidom was wide, allowing run to score.

Mica Monigold hit a double to the fence in centerfield to score a Anderson and make the score 5-3. A wild pitch and a walk followed by single off the bat of Brenna Campbell scored Mongold and gave Carrollton a 6-3 lead.

Warrior pitcher Shelbee Stidom shut down the Indian Creek offense in the third inning. The Warriors added three more runs in the third inning and two in the fourth to take what appeared to be a commanding 11-3 lead.

Indian Creek’s offense came alive in the top of the fifth, scoring four runs to cut the deficit to 11-7.

The Warriors added three runs in the bottom of the fifth to bring their total to 14. Indian Creek’s offense scored two runs in the top of the sixth inning, but failed to score in the seventh, making the final 14-9.

Carrollton pounded out 19 hits, led by McFarland with a triple. Drake had two doubles and Monigold one. Shelbee Stidom, who was the winning pitcher, collected four RBI. Courtney Shine, who turned in a 3-for-4 performance at the plate, collected two RBI.

Stidom improved her record to 8-3 on the year. She went the distance, allowing nine hits, walked two batters and struck out five.

Carrollton 8, Salem 0

The visiting Warriors dominated the Quakers from the outset, scoring two runs in the top of the first inning, adding two in the third, two in the firth and one in each of the sixth and seventh innings on their way to the win.

Offensively, the Warriors had 12 hits, compared to two for Salem. Brenn Campbell led the charge, goinig 3-for-4 at the palate with a double, two RBI and scored two runs. Rickee Stidom and Jazzlyn Pidgeon each had two hits.

Shelbee Stidom improved her record to 9-3 on the season with the win on the mound. She went the distance, striking out seven batters and giving up two hits.

Marlington 3, Carrollton 2

With the game tied 2-2 in the bottom of the seventh inning the next night against Marlington, Taylor Gerback singled to left field to score a run and give the Dukes a 3-2 win. Carrollton scored in the first inning and led until the bottom of the sixth when Maddie Myers hit a two-run home. Carrollton tied the game in the top of the seventh inning.

With the win, Marlington improved to 6-2 in the league and Carrollton dropped a game back at 5-3.

Jazzlyn Pidgeon led Carrollton with a double. Drake and Kaitlin Shine each picked up an RBI. Courtney Shine and Rickee Stidom each had two hits for the Warriors.

Shebee Stidom took the loss, giving up eight hits and one walk in seven innings of work. She struck out six batters.