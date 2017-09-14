Warriors pick up first soccer win

MAGNOLIA – Carrollton came from behind to win the first boys soccer game of the season last week over Sandy Valley.

The Warriors fell behind 1-0 but fought back to tie the score at 1-1. The Cardinals took a 3-2 lead into halftime. Once again, the Warriors fought back and tied the score. With five minutes left in the game, Sandy Valley committed a penalty just outside the box. Carrollton foreign exchange student Lennart Rossius (from Germany) took the kick and scored the winning goal.

“Rossius bent it around their four-man wall beautifully,” said Coach A.J. Atkinson. “I could not be prouder of my team. We fought throughout the whole game.”

Even though his team was down by one goal at halftime, Atkinson said he knew his team was confident.

“After making a few adjustments, I felt we played much better in the second half. There are still areas we need to improve on, but every player gave it their all in that game,” he said.

Alex Miser scored two goals for the winners and Donovan Koman scored one. Tad Grooms scored two goals for Sandy Valley.

Jordan Poracky had nine saves in the box for Carrollton and Mason Miller had one.

Three days later, the Warriors suffered a 19-0 loss at the hands of Marlington in their first Northeastern Buckeye Conference match.

The Dukes held the Warriors without a shot on goal while scoring on 19 of their 23 shots.

Poracky had four saves in the goal, Miller had two and Evan Meek had two for Carrollton.