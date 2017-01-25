Warriors remain unbeaten in NBC action

By Jordan Miller

Sports Editor

ALLIANCE – It was just another routine night for the Carrollton Warriors Jan. 19 as they routed the Alliance Aviators 46-17 for their fourth Northeastern Buckeye Conference (NBC) win of the season.

The Warriors opened the night with a win by forfeit in the 106 lb. match.

Carrollton freshman Robbie Hoopes won the 113 lb. match by pinning Maurice Jefferson in 1:10, giving the Warriors a 12-0 lead.

Carrollton senior Clay Pidgeon fell to Alliance’s Reese Wainuskis by a 10-2 major decision in the 120 lb. match.

Brayden Carter fell to Alliance’s Gene Rodgers by a 7-3 decision. Carrollton led 12-7 before winning seven straight matches.

Carrollton 132 lb. sophomore Ben Pasiuk kicked off the seven-match win streak with a pin over Alliance’s Oggy Ford 1:42 into their match.

Justin Shaw followed with a 13-2 major decision over Alliance’s 138 lb. Brailyn Lightner to give the Warriors a 22-7 match lead.

Carrollton senior Adam Shaw won by a 7-4 decision over Alex Kurpil in the 145 lb. weight class.

Carrollton sophomore Brandon Daniels defeated Alliance’s Zach Rodgers 6-1 to give Carrollton a 28-7 advantage.

Carrollton’s Noah Carrothers won by pin over Alliance’s 160 lb. Aaron Mayle in 3:14.

The Warriors 170 lb. senior Brenton Miller defeated Marcus Davis 3-0.

Carrollton senior Aidan Pasiuk capped off the Warriors seven-win match streak with a 3-1 decision over Alliance’s 182 lb. Duce Johnson.

Alliance’s Jerrell Martin picked up a win over Carrollton’s 195 lb. Jace Miles with a 5:13 pin.

Carrollton’s Noah Rutledge won back the six points his team lost with a 50 second pin over Chavion Young in the 220 lb. match.

Alliance’s Alex Leasure ended the night on a winning note for the Aviators with a 12-0 major decision over Winston Yekel in the 285 lb.

With the win, the Warriors improve to 16-1 on the season and 4-0 in NBC action.

The Warriors were scheduled to compete in the OHSAA State Dual quarterfinals at Carrollton High School Jan. 25.

Carrollton will compete in the West Holmes Marine Corps Invitational Jan. 28 with matches beginning at 9 a.m.