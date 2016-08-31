Warriors rout Red Devils 26-7 in opener

The highly anticipated season opener for the Carrollton football team pitted the Warriors against St. Clairsville, a team that defeated them 30-20 in the opener a year ago.

The Warriors got the revenge they were looking for as they dominated the Red Devils en route to 26-7 win in the Red Devils’ home stadium.

Carrollton quarterback Adam Shaw led the Warriors to victory, rushing for 88 yards with one touchdown. He also passed for 79 yards and a touchdown.

The two teams remained scoreless after the first quarter of play.

The Warriors started the second quarter with possession of the ball.

Running back Brenton Miller took a handoff from Shaw and ran to the Red Devil 27-yard line on a burst down the left side of the field.

Three plays later, the Warriors were faced with a fourth-and-three call on the St. Clairsville 24-yard line. Carrollton’s choice to go for it was worth it. Shaw used his legs to pick up the first down and make it first-and-goal from the 8-yard line. Shaw fired a ball between two Red Devil defenders and connected with Miller from five yards out to put the game’s first points on the board.

Taylor Keefer’s extra point attempt bounced off the left upright and the Warriors led 6-0 with 6:01 remaining in the second quarter.

The Red Devil’s ensuing drive was another three-and-out. With his back to the end zone, the St. Clairsville punter dropped the snap and the Warriors took over on their opponent’s 3-yard line.

Shaw used his legs and plunged across the goal line to give his team a 12-0 lead. Keefer’s kick was good, and with 3:09 remaining in the half, the Warriors were up 13-0.

Three plays into the Red Devil’s next drive, the ball hit the turf and Carrollton sophomore Brandon Daniels pounced on it, giving the Warriors possession at St. Clairsville’s 19-yard line with 2:29 left in the second quarter.

Shaw and the Warriors drove the ball to the 13-yard line before being picked off by the Red Devils with 58 seconds remaining.

The Red Devils were held to their fourth three-and-out of the game to start the second half.

After receiving the punt at their own 47-yard line, Shaw and Miller combined for 45 yards on back-to-back run plays to move the pigskin to the St. Clairsville 8-yard line. A five-yard rush by Shaw set up a 3-yard touchdown run by junior Parker Crim. Keefer’s kick was good and the Warriors led 20-0 with 7:31 left in the third quarter.

Carrollton kicker Jacob Grubbs sent the kickoff through the back of the end zone for a touchback, setting the Red Devils up at their own 20-yard line.

Senior quarterback Zach Bigelow connected with freshman Ethan Bethel for a 20-yard pickup to the 40-yard line.

On fourth-and-six at Carrollton’s 37-yard line, Bigelow used his legs and carried the ball to the Warriors 22-yard line for a first down.

Bigelow capped off the drive by connecting with senior Logan Williams in the end zone for the Red Devils’ first score of the game. Bigelow kicked the extra point and the Red Devils trailed 20-7 with 5:06 remaining in the third period.

That score remained until late in the fourth period.

With 3:15 left in the game, junior Chase Flanagan gave the Warriors some breathing room with a touchdown from three yards out. Keefer’s extra point attempt was blocked and the Warriors increased their lead to 26-7 lead.

Crim sealed the win with an interception with 2:55 remaining in the game.

“It felt good to come out here and help my team,” said sophomore Calob Dalton, who finished the game with six sacks from the defensive end position.

“Brandon Myers, Brandon Daniels and Ryan Shepherd are the best guys I could have beside me on the defensive line. They were great out there,” said Dalton.

“We started off where I thought we would,” said Coach Eric McCort. “I’m not shocked by these things because we play the way we’re supposed to.”

“We did make some bad mistakes and I made some bad calls on a read and when we got intercepted on a stop-and-go, but I thought Adam Shaw handled that very well and turned the page,” said McCort. “I thought we blocked extremely well and I’m very pleased with the things we did on the offensive side of the ball.”

“I can’t say enough about our defense,” said McCort, which held the Red Devils to -2 yards in the first half. “If we continue to play like this, good things are going to happen and kids are going to make plays. It’s always great to win the first one and beat a good caliber team like St. C.”

Miller led the Warriors in the receiving category with 38 yards on four catches.

The Warriors finished the game with 225 yards on the ground, while holding the Red Devils to 25 yards rushing.

Carrollton led in yards passing, 79-46.

The Warriors also had an edge in first downs, 15-6, and total offense, 304 yards – 71 yards.

The Warriors are scheduled to host Theodore Roosevelt from Washington D.C. Sept. 2 at Community Field. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.

Prior to the game, the Carroll County Farm Bureau will host the annual Tailgates to Touchdown event from 5 – 7 p.m.