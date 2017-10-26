Warriors down Wildcats for second win

By Leigh Ann Rutledge

FPS Reporter

When 2017 senior football players look back on Carrollton’s 21-8 win over Canton South Oct. 20, they will remember they “left it all on the field.”

“This is what we’ve been waiting on”, Coach Phil Mauro said. “We were a little dysfunctional early but the defense kept us in the game.”

“A big play by special teams brought the spark back and we had a great second half of football,” said Mauro.

Carrollton trailed Canton South 8-0 heading into the locker room at halftime. The Warriors received the second half kick-off. After a three-and-out series, the Warriors punted to Canton South, who also failed to generate a first down. Wildcat punter Jared Perez attempted to punt the ball from his own the 23-yard line, but the kick was blocked and rolled into the end zone where Warrior Bryce Carte recovered for a Carrollton touchdown. The two-point conversion pass from Trevor Boggess to Braden Wells tied the score at 8-8 with 8:47 left in the third quarter.

Canton South drove to the Warrior 1-yard line, but failed to score. The Wildcats faced a second-and-three on the 9-yard line, but a flag for a dead ball foul moved the ball back the 21-yard line. Positive yardage on the next few plays produced a first-and-goal on the 6, second-and-goal on the 2, and third-and-goal on the 1-yard line. The Warriors recovered a Canton South fumble, and with the benefit of an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, took over possession on the 16-yard line.

The two teams remained tied heading into the final quarter. After a series of possession changes, the Warriors started a drive on their own 30-yard line. After two incomplete passes, the Warriors faced fourth-and-10 on the 43-yard line. On fourth down, Boggess passed to Carte, who ran to the 9-yard line. On third-and-goal from the 1-yard-line, the Warriors called a time out. The band was playing, the crowd was stomping its feet and the bleachers were rocking.

On a keeper, quarterback Parker Crim scored. The extra point was good. With 6:55 left in the game, the Warriors were leading 15-8.

Canton South started their next series on their own 36-yard line. A holding penalty brought up a second-and-20 on the 38. Two incomplete passes and a 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct left the Wildcats facing fourth-and 42 on the 20.

The Warriors took over on the 36-yard line. A 64-yard touchdown run by Chase Flanagan gave the Warriors a 21-8 lead with just over four minutes left in the game. The extra point was no good.

Canton South scored their only touchdown of the game with five minutes left in the opening quarter. Quarterback Silas Snyder threw a 20-yard pass to Riley James for a touchdown. Instead of kicking an extra point, Jayvon Patterson passed to Tayshaun Ezeil for a two-point conversion.

Coach Mauro gave credit to his special teams for their part in the victory.

“The play by special teams also was good for the player’s mental attitude and we began to move and throw the ball,” coach said. “I am really proud of my guys and was really excited [regarding the win] for the players, fans and the community. It was a great senior night. The final home game, their last game on the field… what a great memory.”

As always, Mauro said the team will continue to work on the few “hiccups” that happened in the game and prepare for their final contest of the year Friday at Minerva.

“We are looking forward to week 10 and a great rivalry game with the Lions. “What a great way to end a season,” he said.

Game time Friday is 7 p.m.