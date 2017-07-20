Waste District opts to purchase, not lease trucks for new recycling collection program

By Nancy Schaar

FPS Correspondent

The Carroll-Columbiana-Harrison Solid Waste District agreed to transfer funds from the principal retirement fund to the equipment fund to pay for two new trucks to be used in the department’s new solid waste pick up program during the July meeting.

Director Barb Walton said two new trucks are on order and will be paid for with the transfer of a total of $500,000 to the equipment account.

As of July 18, the district placed 135 containers in Carroll, Harrison and Columbiana counties. Twenty-seven sites are completed with 77 more to go, according to Walton.

Walton has worked through access to fueling stations in both Carroll and Harrison and is working on such an arrangement with Columbiana County.

The district discontinued service with Kimble Companies after Kimble presented a bid with new rates which doubled what the district was paying for solid waste pick up and disposal.

After intensive research about trucks, containers, disposal, recyclables and other aspects of the business, the district decided to go into business on their own.

The Kimble contract expires July 31, 2017, but Walton said there will not be a delay or disruption of service during the cross over to the district service.

The board opened bids for processing of the materials collected and agreed to use both Ohio Valley Waste and Kimble’s for this part of recycling collection. Ohio Valley’s site in Youngstown will receive solid waste from the northern part of the district and Kimble’s will receive recyclables from the southern part of the district.

The board granted permission for Walton and Chairman Bob Wirkner to sign the necessary documents following approval for form and function by the county prosecuting attorney.

“This will save us money by using both facilities. We will only have one truck running on Thursdays which will give us time to service and take care of the vehicles and other equipment,” said Walton.

Walton believes using their own resources for this service will save the district about $150,000 for a one year period, even with the additional cost of processing the materials.

The only change made to the original plan to provide service by the district, was to purchase two new trucks now instead of leasing them.

Walton told the board several weeks ago if the trucks were not in the district’s name through a leasing program, they could apply for a $100,000 grant to be used to purchase collection trucks. But the bank had a different approach and said the vehicles had to be in the name of the district.

By having the trucks titled in the district’s name, the district cannot apply for the $100,000 grant.

The next meeting of the solid waste board is scheduled Aug. 21 at noon at Ponderosa in Carrollton.