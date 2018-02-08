Wayne R. Bircher, 87, of Blacksburg, VA and former resident of Carrollton, OH, died Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, in Blacksburg, VA.

Born May 31, 1930, in Canton, OH, he was a son of the late Emil and Bernice Myers Bircher. He was also preceded in death by his beloved wife, Donna Shetler Bircher.

Surviving are his brother and sister-in-law, Myron “Mike” and Judy Bircher of Blacksburg, VA, and four nieces and nephews.

Private services will be at a later date.

Contributions in his memory can be sent to Good Samaritan Hospice, 2408 Electric Rd., Roanoke, VA 24018.

The Kendall Funeral Home in Pembroke, VA, is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences maybe sent by visiting kendallfuneralhome.com.