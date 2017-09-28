Weddell’s broadband grant restitution paid in full

By Nancy Schaar

FPS Correspondent

Carroll County Commissioners learned Monday the final restitution payment from the man convicted of misusing broadband grant funds has been received by the county.

Dave Weddell of Hartford City, IN, was sentenced in May 2015 on three counts of forgery, tampering with records and one count of theft by deception.

He was indicted by a Carroll County grand jury in 2014 after his misuse of a $100,000 grant. The grant came from county commissioners through the Ohio Appalachian Development Program and was to be used to establish broadband services in Carroll County. The project was to be completed by June of 2013.

Weddell drew the grant balance to zero by early 2013, but failed to provide broadband service.

He was sentenced to four years in prison and fined $35,000. The prison sentence and the fine were both suspended by the judge if Weddell paid $20,986 in restitution to the county.

The county received a payment of slightly more than $12,000 Monday. Commissioner Bob Wirkner said that brings the total to $20,982.02 and ends Weddell’s restitution to the county as set by the court.

In un unrelated matter, Department of Job & Family Services Director Kate Offenberger brought several matters before commissioners for discussion.

Offenberger said she is trying to work out a budget to take care of children of disrupted adoption procedures.

“We don’t have many children in foster care in the county. But the ones we do have will need long term care. These children bring the total to five that will be housed in foster or other care for many years. The cost to do this is very concerning,” said Offenberger.

She said that the cost will be about $400,000 for the year, but only $212,000 has been allocated for such long term care.

Regarding another program, Offenberger reported the department helped 632 applicants with 1,330 vouchers for $200 each to assist with back to school clothing and supplies. A total of $263,000 was spent on the project. Twenty-eight applicants were new to the program this year.