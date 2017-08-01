Wendy Haines, 53, of Carrollton, passed away Thursday, July 27, 2017.

She was born Oct. 28, 1963.

Prior to a life-altering auto accident, Wendy was enjoying raising her two children who she loved more than anything.

Wendy’s hobbies included crocheting and gardening. She had quite a green thumb and had a vast knowledge of many plants and flowers.

Wendy’s favorite season was winter and she looked forward to watching the snow softly fall.

Prior to the auto accident, Wendy had been attending nursing school to become a registered nurse.

She is survived by Dan Motz of Canton, with whom she shared two children, Matt, 30, of Waynesburg, and Abby, 29, of Carrollton; three grandchildren, Lane Hamilton and Londyn and Lola Hall, all of Carrollton; a brother, Todd Haines of Marietta, GA; and a sister, PJ Siegfried of Austin, TX.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Geri Hiner Moreland, Gene Hiner and Paul Haines; and her twin sister, Tammy.

Wendy was a beautiful, kind and sweet person who will always be remembered as loving life.

A memorial service will be held Aug. 16 at 6 p.m. in Heaven’s Edge Apostolic Church, 1196 Brenner Rd., Carrollton, with Pastor William Grimes officiating.