West blanks East in all-star contest

By Bob Evans

FPS Correspondent

NEW PHILADELPHIA – The West scored early to take control and rolled to a 41-0 win over the East in the 40th annual Times Reporter East/West All-Star Football game last Friday night in front of a near capacity crowd at Woody Hays Quaker Stadium.

Carrollton High School was represented by four players. Each saw considerable action – Jacob Knipp at defensive back, Brenton Miller at linebacker, Nick Piatt at wide receiver and Dawson Kugler on the offensive line.

The East offense was held in check the entire game by the West defense – holding the East to just 58-yards in total offense and forcing four turnovers, all by interception. Dover graduate Maguire Morris scored what was maybe the most entertaining touchdown of the game on a 74-yard pass from Jhett Slusser who fumbled the snap, picked it back up and found Morris who took it the distance.

The 41 points is the second highest point total by one team in the history of the game. The record is 43 scored by the West in 2006.

The win by the West evens the all-time series at 20-20.

The East had one chance to score. They drove down to the West 6-yard line in the second quarter, but had a pass intercepted in the end zone to end the drive.

Sandy Valley’s Evan Kick was named the East MVP on offense for leading the East offense with five catches for 38-yards, while Lukas Kimble from New Philadelphia earned the Defensive MVP plaque.

Also representing Sandy Valley were Nelson Mozden at quarterback, Francesco Borsellino on the defensive line and Donnie Slack on the offensive line. Garett Rice represented Conotton Valley.

Dover graduate DeAndre Clark was unstoppable at wide receiver. He finished with 11 catches for 168 yards and a pair of touchdowns and was named the West Offensive MVP. Tusky Valley’s Peter Hopwood was named the Defensive MVP for the West.