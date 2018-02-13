Wilda F. Knight, 80, of Carrollton, OH, passed away Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018.

Born July 26, 1937, in Little Birch, WV, she was a daughter to the late Berkeley and Madelene (Mick) Burton.

Wilda was retired from Shady Lawn Nursing Home. She enjoyed watching her beloved Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Cavaliers. She especially enjoyed attending sporting and special events of her grandchildren. Wilda loved gardening alongside her late husband, Jack, and taking scenic drives in the country.

Wilda is survived by her children, Janet (Dan) Bednarz of Carleton, MI, Donna (Dean) Ott of Carrollton, David (Sharon) Knight of East Canton, Kathy Knight of Beach City and Vicki Knight of Carrollton; grandchildren, Zachary (Emily) Ott, Justin (Alexa) Bednarz, Allison (Scott) McGuire, Jaclyn (Craig) Thomas, Jordan Knight, Jack Knight and Navy Airman Bryar Knight; great-grandchildren, Ruby and Zane; brother-in-law, Boyd Wilson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dempsey “Jack” Knight in 2013; brother, Edgar Burton; sisters, Margaret Plymale, Eleanor Wilson and Ellen Argabright.

The family would like to thank the caregivers at Carroll Health Care and Aultman Hospital for their wonderful care.

Per Wilda’s request, there are no calling hours or services planned. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home of North Canton, OH (330-452-4041).