Wildcat bats come alive in fifth inning; leave Warriors winless in league play

By Carol McIntire

Editor

CARROLLTON – The Carrollton boys baseball team continues to search for its first Northeastern Buckeye Conference win after suffering a 10-2 loss to Canton South last week.

Carrollton took the early lead in the bottom of the first inning. A hit, walk and a batter hit by a pitch loaded the bases. Cole Russell picked up an RBI and got the Warriors on the board as Luke Krantz scored.

Snyder led off with a triple for the Wildcats in the top of the second inning. A walk and a hit scored a run. A double steal and a hit scored two runners and Canton South took a 3-1 lead.

After a scoreless fourth inning, Canton South blew the game open with a six-run fifth inning.

Carrollton added a run in the bottom of the fifth.

With one out, Luke Krantz drew a walk. The Canton South second baseman bobbled a ball off the bat of Aidan Pasiuk. A double steal set the Warriors up with runners at second and third. Jeff Bolanz’s hit scored Krantz to give the Warriors their only other run of the game.

Pasiuk and Krantz both hit singles and Cole Russell had a double to account for Carrollton’s three hits during the game.

Canton South scored 10 runs off eight hits, led by Snyder with a triple and Beau Robbins with a double.

Pasiuk stole two bases, Chayse Marmo and Krantz, both one.

Trevor Boggess took the loss. He pitched four and two-thirds innings, giving up 10 runs off eight hits. He walked five batters and struck out three.

Marmo pitched two and one-third innings in relief, walking one batter and striking out four.

Tournament game

On a rainy, cold day in Carrollton, the sun was shining west of Interstate 77 which allowed Carrollton and River View to meet in the first round of sectional play.

The Warriors, the No. 18 seed in the tournament, forced the No. 11-seeded Black Bears into extra innings, but fell by an 8-7 score. With the game tied at 6-6 following regulation, Carrollton scored a run in the top of the eighth to take the lead. River View plated two runs in the bottom of the inning to secure the win.

River View will advance to play Minerva, the No. 2 seed, later this week.

River View scored in the bottom of the first inning. Carrollton took the lead in the top of the third with four runs. The Black Bears score a run in the bottom of the third, two in the fourth and one in the fifth and sixth. The Warriors added two runs to their total in the top of the fourth inning. Neither team scored in the seventh inning.

Aidan Pasiuk and Kory Host both hit triples for Carrollton. Jacob Grubb had a double and a single and collected three RBI. Host and Bryce Ferrell also collected RBIs for Carrollton.

Luke Krantz pitched five and two-thirds innings, giving up six runs on four hits. She struck out seven batters and walked six.

Pasiuk faced one batter and Host pitched the final one and two-thirds innings, giving up two runs. He walked four batters and took the loss.

The Warriors will honor seniors during the May 11 game at home against Salem (5 p.m.). They are scheduled to play a double header May 13 against Claymont at home beginning at 11 a.m. and will close out the season May 16 at Alliance.