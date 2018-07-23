Willard L. Shafer, Sr., 90

Willard Lee Shafer Sr., 90, of Carrollton passed away early Friday morning at Community Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia.

Born April 6, 1928, in Carroll County, he was a son of the late William Henry and Susan Olive Matthews Shafer.

Willard was a member the Carroll County Vet’s Club and Church of Christ Christian Disciples.

He is survived by his wife, the former Wilma Sell; his son, Willard “Lee” Shafer Jr. of Carrollton; two grandsons, Darrell Shafer of Carrollton and Jerry (Laura) Shafer of Florida; five great grandchildren, Mikala and Kaden Shafer and Ellie, Emma, and Erin Shafer.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Delmar, Paul and William; and four sisters, Alberta Liebrith, Frances Johnson, Audrey Warner and Cleta Henry. Willard was the last of his family’s generation to pass away.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, July 25, at 11 a.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton with Pastor Mark Statler and Rev. Dr. Michael Doak officiating. Burial will follow in Westview Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Willard’s name to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663, or Church of Christ Christian Disciples, 353 Moody Ave., Carrollton, OH 44615.