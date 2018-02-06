William “Bill” Curry, 82, of Amsterdam, passed away in Carrollton, Feb. 5, 2018.

Born April 2, 1935, in Canton, he was a son of the late Gus and Helen Curry.

Bill graduated from Amsterdam High School and Miami University.

He worked at Otis Elevator in Dayton and owned and retired from Curry Drilling. He was a member of Amsterdam United Church, Amsterdam Fire Department, Unionport Masonic Lodge and the former Moose Lodge and bowling and golf leagues.

Bill loved Amsterdam history and enjoyed doing things to benefit the community. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.

Bill is survived by his wife Sallie Ricketts; one son, Rich Curry of Fort Myers, FL; and one grandson, Connor Curry of Fort Myers, FL.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Paul Curry; sister, Carolyn Curry; and daughter, Cathy Curry.

Funeral services will be Friday, Feb. 9, at 11 a.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Amsterdam. Visitation will be Thursday from 4 – 7 p.m. in the funeral home.

Burial will be in Simmons Ridge Cemetery.