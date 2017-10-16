William D. Abrahims, Sr., 82

William D. (Bill) Abrahims, Sr., 82, of Carrollton, passed away peacefully Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017.

Born Sept. 2, 1935, in Steubenville, he was the son of the late Kenneth (Fat) and Freeda Abrahims.

Bill married the love of his life, Donna, June 2, 1956, before enlisting and serving in the United States Army for four years. Bill and Donna owned and operated Betty Kaye Bakery in Carrollton, where he “never worked a day in his life” as he became a master baker alongside his two sons. Bill was very active in the Carrollton community, serving on both the village council and as mayor. He was a member of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, where he served on Parish Council, with RCIA, as a liturgist, and volunteered with the Loaves & Fishes and St. Vincent DePaul charities. He had a passion for the community’s youth as a faithful volunteer for many years at St. John’s Villa, a Hot Stove baseball coach, a volunteer for the Young Pioneers Boys and Girls Club, and as a reading mentor at Carrollton Elementary School.

Bill is survived by two sons, William (Doreen) Abrahims, Jr. and John Abrahims, both of Carrollton; daughter-in-law, Paula Zippay of Carrollton; three grandchildren, Jamie (Tim) Burkhart, Natalie (Dallas) Martin, and Tyler Abrahims; six great-grandchildren, Trevor Burkhart, Abbygail Burkhart, Jocelynn Burkhart, Kalli Abrahims, Hazel Martin, and Cyrus Martin; and two sisters, Sue Miller and Sandy (Dean) Gotschall.

Bill was preceded in death by Donna, to whom he was married for 60 years; one brother and one sister.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, Oct. 18, at 12 p.m. in Dodds Funeral Home in Carrollton with Rev. Daniel Loomis officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10 a.m. until service time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Carrollton Elementary RIF program. Checks can be written to Carrollton Board of Education (RIF in the memo line) c/o Michelle Eddy, 252 Third St. Carrollton, OH 44615.