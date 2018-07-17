William E. Eckley, 89

William Edward Eckley, 89, passed away Sunday afternoon, July 15, 2018.

Born Feb.13, 1929, in Carrollton, he was the son of the late Lee and Ethel Deck Eckley.

Bill was a veteran of the Korean War, serving from 1950-1952. After returning from the service, he drove a milk truck for Minerva Dairy, worked at Kohler’s Service Station and finally retired from the Carroll County Highway Department.

He was a founding member of the Carroll County Historical Society, assisting with the opening of the McCook House Museum and starting the Algonquin Mill Festival. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion, receiving his 50-year pin in 2017.

Bill is survived by his wife, Roberta, with whom he celebrated his 60th wedding anniversary on May 18, 2018; a daughter, Dr. Karen Eckley of Massillon; brother, Robert; and sister Shirley.

Funeral services will be Thursday, July 19, at 11 a.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton. Burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery with full military honors provided by the American Legion, VFW and DAV. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. and Thursday one hour prior to services in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Bill’s name to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.

“Old Soldiers never die, they simply fade away.”