William E. Warner, 74

William E. “Bill” Warner, 74, of Louisville, formerly of Carrollton, died Thursday evening, Dec.14, 2017, in Carroll Healthcare Center in Carrollton.

Born March 29, 1943, in Barberton, he was a son of the late Charles and Audra Shafer Warner.

A licensed barber, Bill formerly operated his own barbershop in Carrollton and was a retired employee of the Carrollton Exempted Village Schools. He was a member of Louisville Eagles Club.

He is survived by two sons, Todd (Justine) Warner of Clyde, and Tyler (Wendy) Warner of Spencer, TN; a daughter, Tammy (Will) Long of Carrollton; two step-daughters, Wendy Monegay of Louisville and Kelly Green of Hartville; seven grandchildren; four great grandchildren; seven step grandchildren; four brothers, Larry Warner, Don Warner and Myron Warner, all of Carrollton, and Dennis Warner of Canton South; and a sister, Susan Shellock of Bolivar.

Bill was preceded in death by his first wife, Janet, in 1989; his second wife, Loraine, in 2016; and brother, Richard “Dick” Warner.

Funeral services will be Saturday, Dec. 23, at 11 a.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton with Rev. Steve Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery near Carrollton. Visitation will be Saturday morning from 9 a.m. until time of services in the funeral home.