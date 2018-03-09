William G. Nichols, 71 of Malvern, passed away Thursday, March 8, 2018, in Roselawn Gardens.

Born Feb. 2, 1947, in Marietta, he was a son of the late Homer Eugene Nichols and Mary Louise (Meeks) Nichols Kelly.

Bill is survived by sons, Kevin Nichols of Dellroy, David Nichols, of Minerva, Brian Nichols, of Cleveland and Darrin Nichols, of Alliance; sisters, Judy Chappelear, of Chicago, IL, Patricia Smith, of Mentor and Sheryl Nichols, of Louisiana; nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Velma Jean Nichols.

Funeral services were held March 13 in Deckman Bartley Funeral Home, Malvern, with Rev. Harley Wheeler officiating. Burial followed in Liberty Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Carroll County Antique Collectors Club, 3116 Bedrock Rd. NW, Dellroy, OH 44620,

